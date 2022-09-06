With A Community of Over 390 Million Engaged Followers Across All Platforms, The D'Amelio Family Partners with Serial Entrepreneur and Operator Richard Rosenblatt and Internet Entrepreneur and Business Executive Michael Rubin to Create Their Own Company

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The D'Amelio family, composed of social media phenoms Dixie and Charli and their parents Marc and Heidi, announced their new business venture today – the launch of their namesake company, D'Amelio Brands. Leveraging the D'Amelio family's proven success in brand partnerships and Marc's 30+ years of business experience, D'Amelio Brands was formulated using the family's unparalleled marketing and business knowledge combined with their unique understanding and connection to fans around the globe. The company's goal is to create authentic and accessible products across a variety of industries, from fashion and beauty to CPG and lifestyle, and bring it under one roof, allowing each member of the family to fully immerse themselves in all areas of product development.

D'Amelio Family Announces the Formation of D'Amelio Brands (PRNewswire)

"After years of working with other brands on deals and partnerships, we have an innate knowledge of what consumers are looking for as well as the ability to identify voids in the marketplace," says Marc D'Amelio, Co-Founder of D'Amelio Brands. "We are so excited to announce this new venture and launch our own brand, giving us the ability to create products that are true to us and speak directly to our community."

D'Amelio Brands also announced today a $6M seed round from an accomplished group of diverse investors and business advisors, including their Co-Founder, serial entrepreneur and operator Richard Rosenblatt, as well as internet entrepreneur and business executive Michael Rubin, developer and e-commerce entrepreneur Elena Silenok, Apple's Senior Vice President of Services Eddy Cue, Chief Executive Officer of Lions Gate Entertainment Jon Feltheimer, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning media entrepreneur and visionary producer Ben Silverman, award-winning entrepreneur and beverage industry veteran Lance Collins, and United Talent Agency (UTA).

"As I spent more and more time with the family, it became clear to me they could build an authentic and successful product business driven by their massive social reach and fashion sensibilities," said Richard Rosenblatt, Co-Founder of D'Amelio Brands. "Not only do they know what voids exist in the market, but they know what consumers are looking for and exactly how to effectively market those products to their audience."

"The D'Amelio's have become some of the most authentic and influential social media personalities globally, and this was the perfect time to elevate their platform and create a new, cutting-edge business model that will reach consumers worldwide who are excited to engage with their brand," adds Michael Rubin, D'Amelio Brands Investor.

D'Amelio Brands launched with the mission to not only create unique, high-quality products that cater to their loyal community, but to build a socially conscious company with a strong ethos that represents the family's core set of values. Being at the center of the cultural zeitgeist, the family understands the importance of working with partners that are socially aware and diverse. Through D'Amelio Brands, they will identify these companies and put an emphasis on empowering small, inclusive, and sustainable businesses. D'Amelio Brands is on track to launch two brands by year's end, with solidified plans for expansion in 2023.

Charli shot to fame as the most followed person on TikTok. Brands immediately took note partnering with the social media superstar to help move products to a captive audience. Her sister Dixie's rise followed with partnerships in music, beauty, and fashion. The family soon launched their own successful docuseries on Hulu which also featured an arc on the formation of their own fashion line, Social Tourist. The show, which has already been picked up for a second season premiering this September, made the family, including parents Marc and Heidi, a household name. Brands continued to seek out the family for their undeniable influence. It is this direct connection with their fanbase that led the family to start D'Amelio Brands.

D'Amelio Brands Image Assets: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/l8icx7j07aigp73/AAB7fCK6uIm7I50-Ti-_j7l4a?dl=0

ABOUT THE D'AMELIO FAMILY

The D'Amelio family, referred to as the "first family of TikTok" by The Guardian, have quickly become digital phenomena. The family of social media megastars have a combined social following of over 390 million and a successful TV show on Hulu, The D'Amelio Show. Season two of the hit series is premiering September 28, 2022. The dynamic sister duo, 21-year-old Dixie and 18-year-old Charli, are the most watched faces of their generation. Charli, the leading female TikTok creator, has catapulted to stardom by captivating the screens of teens and adults worldwide with her bubbly personality combined with her impeccable dance skills and social media sensibility. She recently launched her first ever fragrance venture, Born Dreamer, available in ULTA. Dixie is a music artist who released her first album, A Letter To Me, this year after which she hit the road on tour opening for Big Time Rush. Together, the two are proud voices of their generation. Dixie and Charli are advocates against cyberbullying and have partnered with organizations such as UNICEF to raise awareness on the negative effects cyberbullying can have on young people.

The sister duo continues to make their mark in the fashion industry collaborating with brands like Valentino, Prada, Burberry, PUMA, and Morphe to name a few. In 2021 they launched their own clothing brand, Social Tourist. They have also worked with brands such as Dunkin Donuts, Halo, Lightricks, and Fiton. Their parents, Marc and Heidi, continue to encourage the family to use their platforms for good and to create positive change in the world. Marc leads by example, continuously shining light on causes that are important to the family, while balancing his professional career as an apparel entrepreneur and advisor in the sports industry. Full-time mom, Heidi, who previously pursued a career as a model as well as a personal trainer, continues to pursue her own passions in wellness, fitness, and philanthropy.

Media Contacts: Kacy Shaw, align Public Relations, kacy@align-pr.com, (805) 689-0845.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE D'Amelio Brands