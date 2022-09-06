Century Casinos' Partner bet365 Launches Internet Sports Betting in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. , Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) ("Century Casinos" or the "Company"), announced that bet365 went live with its internet and mobile sports betting application using one of the Company's master licenses with the State of Colorado.

The online sportsbook operations agreement with bet365 is a 10-year agreement that includes a minimum annual revenue guarantee and a percentage share of net gaming revenue payable to the Company each year, with an advance fee, which was paid at contract signing in May 2020.

About bet365:

bet365 is the world's largest online sports betting company with annual sportsbook revenues of almost $4 billion and over 6,000 employees around the globe. On its world-class proprietary product, bet365 offers the industry's widest range of 'in-play' sports betting events with over 75 sports covered and over 600,000 events being live video-streamed annually to 80 million registered customers from over 160 countries across the world. Cultural and linguistic zones around the globe are serviced using geo-specific content and 21 different languages to enhance the customer experience, which is further improved through the offering of 23 different deposit currencies and 50 payment methods. The bet365 brand is licensed in the UK, Malta, Gibraltar, Buenos Aires City, Buenos Aires Province, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, the Northern Territory of Australia, Ontario, Spain, Sweden, and operates under a transactional waiver in the state of New Jersey.

bet365 has extensive experience working with local licensing, regulatory and reporting requirements across its global footprint and pays substantial duties and license fees in each of those jurisdictions. bet365 is recognized as an industry leader and is regularly celebrated for its expertise as the winner of prestigious industry awards, including the eGaming Review Operator of the Year and Sports Betting Operator of the Year. Currently, they are ranked #3 on the EGR Power 50.

About Century Casinos, Inc.:

Century Casinos, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. The Company owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri, and in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia; and the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Through its Austrian subsidiary, Century Resorts Management GmbH, the Company holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the owner and operator of eight casinos throughout Poland; a 75% ownership interest in Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Through its United States subsidiary, Century Nevada Acquisition, Inc., the Company owns a 50% membership interest in Smooth Bourbon, LLC, which owns the land and building of the Nugget Casino and Resort (the "Nugget") in Sparks, Nevada. The Company has an agreement to purchase 100% membership interests in the Nugget and an agreement to purchase 100% of the equity interest in the Rocky Gap Casino Resort operations. The Company also has an agreement to operate one ship-based casino. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.

