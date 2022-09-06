Artivion to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Artivion's management team will present at the upcoming Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Sheraton New York Hotel. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. ET. A live webcast can be accessed through Artivion's website, www.artivion.com, on the Investors page. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the same website.

Members of the management team will also participate in investor meetings at the Lake Street 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Due to the format of this event no webcast will be available.

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.artivion.com.

Artivion Gilmartin Group LLC D. Ashley Lee Brian Johnston / Lynn Lewis Executive Vice President & Phone: 332-895-3222 Chief Financial Officer investors@artivion.com Phone: 770-419-3355



