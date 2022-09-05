InventHelp Inventor Develops Survival Aid & Locating System for Lost People (MOT-129)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide first responders with a means of assisting and locating those in trouble," said an inventor, from Saraland, Ala., "so I invented the RESCUE CUBE. My design would also offer survival gear to aid the lost or missing person."

The invention offers enhanced rescue capabilities for lost and/or disoriented individuals. In doing so, it would help the missing person to endure difficult conditions. It would also assist search and rescue teams with tracking down and rescuing the individual. As a result, it could increase safety and it could help to save lives. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fire departments and emergency rescue services. Additionally, a prototype is available.

