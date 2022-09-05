InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory for Riding Mowers (MOT-135)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe accessory to assist users when climbing up or down from a zero-turn lawnmower," said an inventor, from Bay Minnette, Ala., "so I invented the SAFE- T- BAR. My design will prevent struggles, strain and potential accidents."

The invention provides added assistance with climbing on and off a zero-turn riding mower. In doing so, it offers support and stability. As a result, it enhances safety and it could help to prevent falls and injuries. The invention features a durable and reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of zero-turn riding mowers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

