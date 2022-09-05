InventHelp Inventor Develops Card Dealer Device for Casinos (OCM-1524)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I believe there should be a way for casino patrons to enjoy various card games without the need for a dealer or staff member at the table," said an inventor, from Carson, Calif., "so I invented the GREENE CARD DEALER MACHINE. My design could help to reduce the spread of germs and viruses at casino card tables."

The patent-pending invention provides an automatic way to deal cards to players at a casino game table. In doing so, it eliminates the need for a dealer to be present at the table. As a result, it helps to limit physical contact between casino employees and patrons and it enhances safety. Additionally, the invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for casinos.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-1524, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

