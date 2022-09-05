Buybacks of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 35, 2022 - buyback program completed

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period August 29 - September 2, 2022 AB Electrolux (LEI code 549300Y3HHZB1ZGFPJ93) has repurchased in total 895,290 own series B shares (ISIN: SE0016589188) as part of the buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to optimize the company's capital structure. The buyback program that was initiated on May 2, 2022 is hereby completed as a total of 8,000,000 series B shares have been repurchased for a total amount of SEK 1,138 million.

The share buybacks form part of the buyback program of a maximum of 8,000,000 series B shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,250 million, which AB Electrolux announced on April 29, 2022. The buyback program, which runs between May 2, 2022 - October 21, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The objective of the share buybacks is to optimize the company's capital structure and the intention is to reduce Electrolux share capital through subsequent share cancellations.

Series B shares in AB Electrolux have been repurchased (in SEK) as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK) 29/08/2022 210,000 135.5548 28,466,508.00 30/08/2022 250,000 138.0275 34,506,875.00 31/08/2022 310,000 136.6631 42,365,561.00 01/09/2022 35,000 130.7564 4,576,474.00 02/09/2022 90,290 130.7865 11,808,713.09

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on behalf of AB Electrolux. Following the above acquisitions, AB Electrolux holding of own shares as of September 2, 2022 amounts to 13,049,115 series B shares. The total number of shares in AB Electrolux amounts to 283,077,393.

A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement.

