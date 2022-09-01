Teleperformance Certified as Great Place to Work® in Indonesia for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced that its Indonesia operations received the prestigious Great Place to Work® award. By being certified as a Great Place to Work® in Indonesia, Teleperformance has helped set a high benchmark for Indonesian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry companies and companies operating in all other industries.

Teleperformance's Indonesia operations scored strong for overall trust, fairness and pride in the company by its more than 4,000 Indonesian team members. It operates five facilities in Indonesia and provides work from home services, which 20% of its staff currently utilize. Additionally, Teleperformance Indonesia recently won the Global Contact Center World Award in the Asia Pacific, which recognizes world-class practices in providing exceptional customer experiences.

Jose Bezanilla, CEO Great Place to Work® China commented, "In Great Place to Work®, we have special respect and admiration for companies and leadership teams that kept their priorities clear on their people, while navigating the tough times of the pandemic. Teleperformance is a clear example of this, making it again to the top recognition as Best Workplaces™ in Asia keeping Trust as a key element of their working culture. Congratulations!"

"We are absolutely delighted to be Great Place to Work® certified for three consecutive years," said Michael Wullur, President Director of Teleperformance Indonesia. "This accreditation is a tribute to each and every team member at TP Indonesia and we couldn't be prouder of this achievement."

"Earning this certification year over year shows how Teleperformance Indonesia associates view our organization, and signals to talented individuals outside of Teleperformance what it's like to work here and make a real difference," said Christinawaty Melania, Senior HR Director of Teleperformance Indonesia.

With a top global priority of people care, over 97% of Teleperformance employees worldwide currently work in independently certified great employer operations.

