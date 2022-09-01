Ninja Meets You Outside with First-Ever Outdoor Appliance

New Ninja Woodfire™ Outdoor Grill Smokes the Competition with Quick, Easy, and Flavorful Grilling

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninja, the #1 brand in small kitchen appliances in the US1, and a part of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (HKEX: 1691.HK), knows that the key to a successful game day is a delicious tailgate. To kick off fall football, Ninja is meeting fans on their turf to debut its first-ever outdoor product, the Ninja Woodfire™ Outdoor Grill.

The Ninja Woodfire™ unlocks the ability to master grill, smoke, air fry, and so much more with 100 percent real woodfire flavor, all under one hood. (PRNewswire)

Master grill, BBQ smoke, air fry, and so much more with this portable2, electric grill. Using 100 percent real wood-burning pellets for authentic woodfire flavors, it's a must-have for tailgating and other outdoor adventures. Ninja's Woodfire™ technology tenderizes large cuts of meat up to 40 percent faster and with 80 percent fewer pellets than competitors' grills3 while still delivering that delicious BBQ flavor you crave. So wherever the weekend takes you, enjoy versatile, fool-proof grilling with seven different functions under one hood.

"We're extremely excited to take Ninja outdoors with the launch of the Ninja Woodfire™ Outdoor Grill, here to rival the competition with its all-in-one features," said Bill Davaris, Chief Marketing Officer at SharkNinja. "Ninja has now made easy to achieve that quintessential outdoor woodfire flavor that we all love, without any of the classic inconveniences. "

The Grill Dads, authors of The Best Grilling Cookbook Ever Written By Two Idiots, and Spiceology, Inc. 5000's fastest growing spice company, will join Ninja's starting lineup this season to give consumers the ultimate grilling experience with exclusive recipes, spices, spice blends, and other BBQ smoked goodness. From September 3 (National Tailgate Day) to September 17, football fans and foodies across the country can enter the 'Electrify Your Tailgate' sweepstakes for a chance to win a Ninja Woodfire™ Outdoor Grill, The Grill Dads' x Spiceology blends, premium-quality pellets from the experts at Bear Mountain, and so much more.

Consolidate your favorite outdoor cooking activities like gas grilling, BBQ smoking and air frying into one, and save thousands with a product that does it all. The Ninja Woodfire™ Outdoor Grill (MSRP: $369.60) is available on NinjaKitchen.com and at Amazon, Target, Walmart, Bed Bath and Beyond, Best Buy, Kohl's, Lowes, and Home Depot.

About JS Global

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. As of Dec 31st, 2020, JS Global ranked number 3 among the small household appliance focused companies. It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

About Ninja:

What we believe

You can make it.

Ninja believes that if you want to cook at home, you can. If you want to experiment more with recipes and ingredients, you can. If you want to cook dinner every single night, you can. If you want to be proud of what you're serving your family, you, without a doubt, can. We design tools and appliances that help you achieve endless opportunities with food, regardless of how much experience you have. It is our belief that if you have the desire to cook, that you can make it, and we're here to help you do it in ways that are fast, easy, and delicious.

About Spiceology:

Founded in 2013, Spiceology is the fastest-growing spice company in America. The chef-owned and operated, one-stop spice shop develops innovative blends and offers over 300 ingredients that are ground fresh in small-batches and shipped fresh to consumers and chefs. Spiceology's, "experiment with flavor," ethos is not only embraced through excellent ingredients and unique combinations, but also through responsible business practices designed to create a better world with diversity, equity and inclusion at the heart of the workforce. Spiceology products can be found on spiceology.com, chefs.spiceology.com, in specialty retailers and grocers, in restaurants around the US, and as far away as Australia and Dubai. Visit spiceology.com for more information or to place an order, or follow Spiceology on Facebook and Instagram. For recipe inspiration, visit here.

About The Grill Dads:

Food Network Hosts, Today Show Regulars, Social Media Influencers, Spice Line Ninjas, Modern Dad Lifestyle Marketing Experts, Members of the Handsome Club.

Mark and Fey are real-life best buds, modern dad advocates, and food fanatics that have found their niche as entertainers on social media, as guests and hosts for television shows and featured acts for a variety of special events - including regular appearances on Today Show. They started their entertainer journey by winning Guy Fieriʼs "Guyʼs Big Project," and as hosts of two prime time shows "The Grill Dads" and "Comfort Food Tour on Food Network. Their shows can currently be found on streaming services such as HULU, Discovery+, Amazon Prime and AppleTV. Previously, Fey was the co-founder of creative advertising agency Omelet, while Mark was a C-suite advertising executive and tour manager for major international musicians.

