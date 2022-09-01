NEW AFFIRM ORIGINALS MOVIE TO STREAM EXCLUSIVELY ON PURE FLIX THIS SEPTEMBER

'LEGACY PEAK,' STARRING LUCAS BLACK & TODD TERRY, IS A THRILLING FAMILY ADVENTURE MOVIE PREMIERING ON SEPTEMBER 22

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AFFIRM Films and Pure Flix released the trailer for the new movie LEGACY PEAK , a fun and action-packed adventure that is perfect for the whole family.

Jason is on an adventure to win the hearts of Noelle's kids before they marry. The plan for them to fly to her parent's cabin days before she wraps up work quickly falls apart and the adventure turns to a struggle to survive before this new family can start a life together.

LEGACY PEAK stars Lucas Black (FAST AND THE FURIOUS: TOKYO DRIFT), Kyleigh M. Bakker (STRANGE FRIENDS), Roman Engel, Todd Terry (VINDICATION) and Ina Barron. The film was directed and produced by Aaron Burns (OVERCOMER).

"Being a dad is the greatest privilege and honor of my life, but I know I couldn't do it without my faith in Jesus and following the model that God has given me for fatherhood," said actor Lucas Black, who plays Jason in the film. "This movie is about what real fatherhood looks like - it's messy and chaotic and requires so much patience and grace. But in the end, the lessons learned and bonds created are unbreakable."

LEGACY PEAK is one of 10 original movies and series streaming exclusively on Pure Flix in 2022. With 15 other originals slated for 2023, the movement for positive and encouraging entertainment is gaining momentum.

