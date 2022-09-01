Hyundai Motor America Announces $400,000 Donation to CHOC Children's to Strengthen Commitment to Pediatric Healthcare

Hyundai Hope Donates $150,000 to CHOC Gala and $250,000 to Mental Health Support at the Festival of Children® Kick-Off Event in Orange County

Hyundai Motor America Gifts 2022 Palisade to CHOC's Orange Campus to Support Patient Services

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America's corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, announced a $400,000 donation to Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) to support its renowned pediatric healthcare services and various mental health programs at the hospital. A ceremonial check was presented to CHOC at the Festival of Children® Opening Night at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California.

"We launched Hyundai Hope with the goal of supporting the health and safety of children and fostering positive growth in communities," said Randy Parker, chief executive officer, Hyundai Motor America. "Hyundai is proud to continue its longstanding support of CHOC, as they share in this mission of supporting the physical and mental health of our community."

(left to right) Doug Corbin, chief development officer, CHOC, and president, CHOC Foundation, Ella Boyle, CHOC patient, Dr. Heather Huszti, chief mental health officer, CHOC, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor America, Dana White, chief communications officer, Hyundai Motor North America, in Costa Mesa, Calif. on August 31, 2022. (Photo/Hyundai) (PRNewswire)

Of the total donation, $150,000 will support the care, services, education, and research CHOC provides the community. This gift helps to ensure that every child in need of medical care receives it regardless of their family's ability to pay. No child is ever turned away.

"Having Hyundai as a partner is vital in CHOC's pursuit of providing world class medical care for the children in our region," said Doug Corbin, chief development officer, CHOC, and president, CHOC Foundation. "Hyundai Motor America understands and is firmly committed to making CHOC the leading destination for pediatric healthcare and research. Their investments, generosity provides families with hope. Hyundai is truly a defender of childhood."

The remaining $250,000 of Hyundai's latest donation will benefit two pediatric mental health programs at CHOC to underscore its commitment to physical and mental health initiatives. The first is mental health support in the CHOC Emergency Department (ED), which is covered by psychologists and resource specialists to address mental health crises. The donation will provide more resources to support children and teens who spend many hours in the ED for assessment and a post-discharge plan or waiting for appropriate placement in an inpatient program. The second is mental health support of children at the Thompson Autism Center, a multidisciplinary clinic that provides diagnostic evaluations, behavioral consultations, therapy and medical management for children and families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder. The donation will aid in continuing to provide a full range of mental health and diagnostic services at the Center, specifically those provided by psychologists who have training and experience in autism and other neurodevelopmental issues.

"We are thrilled with this truly generous gift from our friends at Hyundai," said Dr. Heather Huszti, chief mental health officer, CHOC. "The gift will provide CHOC with vital resources to support children in need or mental health care, services, and support. Every child deserves to be happy, and Hyundai's gift will allow us to expand care, providing hope to families in need."

In addition, Hyundai Motor America also gifted a 2022 Hyundai Palisade to CHOC to help transport families around CHOC's Orange campus and to deliver medications to immune-compromised patients in the community. This vehicle provides support to a vulnerable patient community in need of access to life-saving medications.

The 2022 Palisade is photographed in Orange, Calif., on August 30, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals within communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC)

CHOC, a pediatric healthcare system based in Orange County, California, is committed to being a leading destination for children's health by providing exceptional and innovative care. CHOC's growing community includes two state-of-the-art hospitals in Orange and Mission Viejo and a regional network of primary and specialty care clinics serving children and families in four counties. CHOC has been recognized as a Best Children's Hospital in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 rankings. CHOC ranked in seven specialties: cancer; cardiology and heart surgery; diabetes and endocrinology, neurology and neurosurgery; orthopedics, urology; and neonatology, which earned a "top 15" spot.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America