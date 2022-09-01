Helping to Solve Climate Change Issue with Japanese Technology: Government Publication

- New Articles for August Issue of "KIZUNA," Official E-magazine of Japanese Government -

TOKYO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Japan publishes new articles every month in an official e-magazine, "KIZUNA." This month's articles feature climate change action, introducing advanced technologies and forest-conservation efforts toward achieving decarbonization. New articles published in late August are outlined below.

Logo:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202208305659/_prw_PI1fl_2g4Y7P8I.jpg

Photo:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202208305659/_prw_PI2fl_Qq0060uM.jpg

- Hydrogen Power Generation for a Zero-Carbon World With hydrogen one of the keys to achieving decarbonization, Japan's technology is leading the future of hydrogen power generation.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/08/hydrogen_power_generation.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=08_2_2022

- Carbon-Negative Concrete: A Game Changer for a Sustainable Future An innovative type of carbon dioxide-absorbing concrete is Japan's carbon-recycling technology that could accelerate decarbonization.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/08/carbon-negative_concrete.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=08_2_2022

- Burning Garbage, but Reducing Greenhouse Gases Japan's technology that changes garbage into clean energy is now helping to drive decarbonization transition in Asia.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/08/burning_garbage.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=08_2_2022

- Harmony Between Forests and Communities Echoes in Tanzania Yamaha Corporation's challenge is to protect "musical sounds" by making a virtuous cycle of industrial progress and conservation of nature.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/08/forests_and_communities.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=08_2_2022

About "KIZUNA"

Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people -- close relationships forged through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the world has the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, "KIZUNA" hopes that this publication will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and build strong kizuna.

View original content:

SOURCE Cabinet Public Affairs Office, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of Japan