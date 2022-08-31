PreIPO Corporation™️ names David Grzan as Executive Chairman & CEO

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PreIPO Corporation™️, owner of a suite of proprietary platforms; including: PreIPO-as-a-Service™, Diligence-as-a-Service™, and PreIPO Intelli™, announced the promotion of David Grzan, a co-founder of the Company, to Executive Chairman & CEO.

PreIPO Corporation™ is pleased to have Mr. Grzan as its preeminent Executive Chairman and CEO. Mr. Grzan is a consummate servant leader with a panache for championing a culture steeped in competitive camaraderie. Mr. Grzan is driven to capitalize on the Company's proprietary portfolio of intellectual property designed to disrupt the primary and secondary markets, on a global scale, to create shareholder value while providing investors with democratized access to pre-IPO deal flow. Mr. Grzan, along with a brilliant team of proven and passionate executives share a common vision to collectively operate at the nexus of software development and distribution; private equity and fintech; capital formation and exits; and data aggregation and licensing. According to Mr. Grzan, "Execution and distribution combined with continuous innovation and regulatory fidelity is the cornerstone on which to build sustainable success."

Mr. Grzan has been a successful C-Suite executive in the investment banking, private equity, commercial banking, and commercial/multifamily real estate industries as well as the childcare industry (regionally and nationally) during the past 25-years. Mr. Grzan has served on the board of directors for banks, real estate companies and medical device companies. Mr. Grzan earned his MBA in Banking from the University of London (SOAS), his master's in financial services from the Denver School of Financial Planning, and his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Long Island University, a.k.a. C.W. Post College. Mr. Grzan was a licensed Series 7, 24, and 63 securities professionals for over 30-years.

About PreIPO Corporation™️

PreIPO Corp.™ is a financial technology company specializing in actively participating in private market securities transactions for qualified investors, sellers, issuers, and financial institutions through its vertically integrated ecosystem of 'licensable while-labeled' SaaS offerings designed especially for broker/dealers. As a pioneer in digitally distributed financial systems, PreIPO™ is deploying its proprietary PreIPO-as-a-Service Platform™. We are also pleased to offer PreIPO INTELLI™, this program will condense hours and days of internal research into easily digestible and actionable insights for qualified investors. Visit our website www.preipo.com.

