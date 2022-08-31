More than half of the USA's major cities will experience demand anomalies driven by unusually high event activity this September

Events impact people movement and demand, so businesses and community leaders need to keep track of their impact. New research reveals that just over half of major US cities will experience unusually high event impact in September.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The September 2022 Event Index reveals that more than half of America's 60+ most populous cities will experience significantly higher event impact - meaning the commercial demand driven by these events will increase September as five sporting games, major festivals and the return to school drives massive opportunities for businesses.

The cities that will experience the most event-impact in September 2022. (PRNewswire)

The PredictHQ Event Index uses a unique algorithm per city to identify the impact of upcoming events, comparing it to five years of previous event data. It generates a score out of 20 per week per city, with anything over 15 being notably higher event activity, and below 8 being significantly lower than average. September 2022 is set to be an unusual month, with 32 of the 63 tracked cities set for at least one week of 15+, with 14 of these cities enjoying multiple weeks of above average event activity.

"September is going to be a really huge opportunity for demand planners and forecasters who are real-world aware of the events which will be driving their demand," PredictHQ CEO Campbell Brown said. "Kids are going back to school, there are five major sports leagues active across the country as well as major festivals and expos. These events overlap and combine in unexpected ways to impact stores, transport, parking and accommodation nearby massively. Those who are prepared won't be caught short-staffed or out of stock, providing better service for their customers and greater profits."

PredictHQ, the demand intelligence company, today released its September 2022 PredictHQ Event Index report. With more than 8,000 events with 2,500+ attendees taking place in the United States this September, businesses can tap into the people movement and billions of dollars in demand that these events drive. This is especially true for the cities experiencing unusually high or low periods, all of which are detailed in this new report.

The cities with the highest Event Index scores and therefore the most impacted by events are:

Atlanta on 16.5 the week of Sept 11

Austin on 16.6 the week of Sept 18 and 15.3 the week of Sept 25

Boston on 16.7 the week of Sept 18

Colorado Springs with 16.6 the week of Sept for, 17.8 the week of Sept 11 and 16.6 the week of Sept 25

Denver on 17 the week of Sept 11

Las Vegas with 15.1 the week of Sept 11 , 17.2 the week of Sept 18 and 16.6 the week of Sept 16.6

Memphis on 16.8 the week of Sept 11 and 16.4 the week of Sept 18

Minneapolis on 16.7 the week of Sept 11

Salt Lake City on 17.5 the week of Sept 11 and 15.5 the week of Sept 18

San Diego on 18 the week of Sept 11

Read the full list of peak weeks for the 32 cities in the report

These scores are generated by a unique model applied to each of the 63 most populous US cities and is calculated for each city's baseline event activity based on five years of historical, verified event data and millions of events per location. For example, a score of an 18 in New York City will entail millions of people moving about the city, whereas a score of 18 in Wichita, Kansas will involve just over 100,000 people.

This gives companies operating in those areas a simple summary to help them plan for any anticipated demand surges or drops. Of the cities in the September report, San Diego will be the USA's most event-impacted city scoring an unusually high 18 for the week starting September 11. While more than half of the cities will experience significant demand surges for businesses near these events, September will also see eight cities experience notably event lows (impacting demand) in the first week of September including Baltimore, Cincinnati, Fort Worth, Houston and Nashville. All of the above is detailed in the report .

PredictHQ tracks 19 categories of events globally, including attendance-based events such as concerts and sports; non-attendance-based events such as school holidays and college dates, as well as unscheduled events such as severe weather incidents. This breadth of event coverage is critical for the Event Index, as the peak weeks are caused by many overlapping large and small events.

While the Event Index provides an accurate look ahead at people movement, it is designed to be a simple and accessible summary of the demand intelligence PredictHQ offers – particularly for large companies operating worldwide. Industry leaders in on-demand, accommodation, QSR and transport use PredictHQ's verified and enriched event data to inform staffing decisions, pricing and inventory strategies, and many other core business functions.

About PredictHQ

PredictHQ, the demand intelligence company, empowers global organizations to anticipate changes in demand for their products and services through intelligent event data. PredictHQ aggregates events from 350+ sources and verifies, enriches, and ranks them by predicted impact so companies can proactively discover catalysts that will impact demand.

