CoastalOne First in Overall Revenue Growth According to Financial Planning Magazine's Independent Broker-Dealer Rankings

Hybrid IBD and RIA platform also announces new website and branding, new team members, and details on upcoming compliance conference

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoastalOne, an independent broker-dealer (Coastal Equities, Inc.) and Registered Investment Advisor (Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc.) hybrid platform based in Wilmington, Delaware, was recently ranked first overall in "Revenue Growth" in Financial Planning magazine's IBD Elite 2022, the popular industry publications' annual rankings of independent broker-dealers. In addition, CoastalOne was ranked fourth overall in "Highest Growth in Producing Reps".

These rankings and our continued growth are testaments to our compelling value proposition for financial professionals.

"I'm so proud of our continued growth and of our entire team at CoastalOne," said Charles Reiling, President and CEO of CoastalOne. "These favorable rankings are a testament to our compelling value proposition for financial professionals, consisting of concierge-level service, freedom and independence in running their business, personal interactions with home office departments, an extensive array of traditional as well as alternative investment offerings, common sense and collaborative compliance, efficient fintech solutions, and our ability to be a flexible landing spot for breakaway/regional, IBD, hybrid, and fee-based financial professionals."

In the 2022 IBD Elite rankings, CoastalOne showed a 91.4% year over year total revenue growth from 2020 to 2021 – which helped them earn #43 overall in "Total Revenues" and #1 overall in "Revenue Growth". They also achieved a 31% increase in AUM from the previous year. In addition, CoastalOne experienced a 22% growth in producing registered representatives, helping them earn #4 overall in "Highest Growth in Producing Reps", and also experienced a 46% increase in total payout, leading to the #31 overall ranking in "Financial Advisor Payout". At the end of 2021, CoastalOne had 122 producing registered representatives and added 28 new reps since the previous year. CoastalOne is now up to 147 reps in their independent, boutique financial services platform, including 12 in Q2 2022 alone.

As a middle office concierge, operational, technology, and compliance platform, CoastalOne's role is to offer strategies, solutions, and products to help financial professionals best serve their clients in a uniquely collaborative, creative, and flexible approach. Their open management style and unique business model continue to attract new financial professionals to the firm.

To see the full rankings of Financial Planning magazine's IBD Elite 2022, please click here.

NEWS WEBSITE, LOGO, AND BRANDING

CoastalOne recently launched a new website, along with a new logo, branding, and positioning – visible on their website at Coastal-One.com. The new website more clearly lays out the services and solutions that CoastalOne offers to financial professionals through Coastal Equities, Inc. (CEI), a FINRA registered independent broker-dealer, and to investors through Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. (CIA), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

"We are thrilled about the launch of our new website and branding," said Debra Karrat, Chief Marketing Officer of CoastalOne. "This rebrand was long overdue. We feel the imagery, content, and messaging on the website now more accurately reflects our firm and the value proposition CoastalOne provides to financial professionals and clients."

The website includes new details for financial professionals on transitioning to CoastalOne, a full directory and database of CoastalOne financial professionals, an easily accessible portal for CoastalOne reps and clients, new team members, and a robust News & Events page featuring all of CoastalOne's media activity, including educational articles, podcast episodes, and video interviews, with content geared towards both financial professionals and investors.

In addition, the website includes information on Coastal Capital Markets, the new managing broker-dealer of CoastalOne: "Our network and reputation as an innovative sales, marketing, and distribution partner provide us with access to a large and diverse range of investment sponsors and their offerings," the webpage notes. "Our visibility in the market and track record of successful sponsor partnerships consistently attract and expose our firm to several niche investment strategies and new sponsors each day."

To learn more and view the new website, please click here.

NEW CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER AND OTHER TEAM MEMBERS

In the second quarter of 2022, to help aid in their rapid growth, CoastalOne continued to selectively and strategically grow their retail independent and capital markets/managing broker-dealer divisions.

Most recently, Emilio Primus was hired as the new Chief Operations Officer. Primus has over 40 years of experience in the financial services industry, including mutual fund transfer agencies, brokerage operations, and Agile transformation. Prior to joining CoastalOne, Primus spent the past 13 years at First Command Financial Services in Fort Worth, Texas, where he was VP of Brokerage Operations and, most recently, VP of Technology Operations. To read his full bio, please click here.

In addition, Chester Bracey was recently announced as a full-time Commissions Analyst after originally working as a temporary staff member with CoastalOne. The firm also recently added Ryan Martin-Hayes as a Staff Accountant and continues to expand its finance team. Further, Charlie Sobel, the coordinator for a wide variety of operational and compliance activities for CoastalOne, was recently promoted to Compliance Manager

Finally, CoastalOne continues to expand their Capital Markets team, CoastalOne's managing broker-dealer, hiring Nick Worontzoff as Senior Vice President and Elizabeth Ward as Vice President. To read their full bios, please visit the CoastalOne Team page.

The CoastalOne team has expanded substantially in recent years as the firm continues to experience rapid growth and has recently filled significant roles in addition to Chief Operations Officer, including Chief Financial Officer, Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, and Chief Marketing Officer.

To see all of the recent additions to the CoastalOne team and to learn more, please click here.

COASTALONE COMPLIANCE CONFERENCE

The annual CoastalOne Due Diligence and Compliance Conference will be held next month from September 19-21 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Sarasota, Florida, and will include three days of training, inspiration, and networking. CoastalOne has invited and encouraged all of their representatives and financial professionals to attend in order to ensure they stay up to date on regulatory requirements, are informed of the latest investment products and strategies, and learn best practices for their profession and industry.

In addition to the CoastalOne compliance and executive team, the conference will feature a handful of guest speakers. One of the keynote presentations will be delivered by Shawn Rhodes, author, speaker, and founder of Bulletproof Selling, who will discuss strategies that the best advisors use to develop and close new prospects, as well as how CoastalOne advisors can systemize sales. In addition, the conference will feature:

Dale Brown , President and CEO of the Financial Services Institute (FSI)

Rosemarie Leong of INtuition Due Diligence, featuring Inspired Healthcare Capital, Capital Square, and Resource Royalty

Susanne Syracuse , a seasoned financial services industry executive, innovative business and marketing strategist, and advocacy catalyst

Top sponsors of the conference include Madison Capital Group, MDS Energy Development, Triton Pacific Capital Partners, and MacKenzie Capital Management.

ABOUT COASTALONE

CoastalOne, located in Wilmington, Delaware, is an independent broker-dealer and RIA platform that enables financial professionals to maximize the success of their practices. CoastalOne is comprised of Coastal Equities, Inc. (CEI), a FINRA registered independent broker-dealer, and Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. (CIA), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. CoastalOne is focused on providing professionals with dedicated support, integrated technology, and a deep understanding of regulatory framework so they can deliver outstanding service and personalized guidance to their clients. Their goal is to become the firm of choice for independent financial professionals and their clients, and their mission is to build life-long client relationships from a foundation of personal service, trust, and collaboration. Learn more at www.Coastal-One.com.

