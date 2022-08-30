TrueCar Releases Analysis of August Industry Sales

Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:00 AM MDT

New vehicle incentives rise for second consecutive month 

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,152,846 units in August 2022, up 9% from a year ago and slightly up from July 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 13 million, down 14% from August 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,015,575 units, up 6% from a year ago and up about 3% from July 2022.

Average New Car Incentives
"August is shaping up to confirm our early predictions that the industry may be turning the corner," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "We're seeing consecutive month over month increases for incentives, while average transaction prices are softening. Inventory is also slowly growing, and sales are improving slightly."

"This month we're seeing Hyundai and Kia doing well, which I believe is in part due to the freshness of their lineups, with greater design changes than other OEMs," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar.

Additional August Industry Insights (from TrueCar):

  • Total sales for August 2022 are expected to be up 9% from a year ago and slightly up from July 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
  • Fleet sales for August 2022 are expected to be up 40% from a year ago and down 12% from July 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
  • Incentive spend is down 52% from last year but up 9% from July 2022.
  • Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 10% from a year ago and slightly down from July 2022.
  • Total SAAR is expected to be down 14% from a year ago at 13 million units.
  • Used vehicle sales for August 2022 are expected to reach 3 million, down 17% from a year ago and up 4% from July 2022.
  • The average interest rate on new vehicles is 5.7% compared to July 2022 at 5.6% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 8.7%.
  • The average loan term on a new vehicle for August 2022 is about 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is about 71 months.

(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Aug 2022 Forecast

Aug 2021 Actual

Jul 2022 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

27,541

27,602

29,917

-0.2 %

3.6 %

-7.9 %

-7.9 %

Daimler

28,491

20,351

29,896

40.0 %

45.4 %

-4.7 %

-4.7 %

Ford

157,393

123,343

162,729

27.6 %

32.5 %

-3.3 %

-3.3 %

GM

189,445

134,407

178,167

40.9 %

46.4 %

6.3 %

6.3 %

Honda

67,047

114,656

71,235

-41.5 %

-39.3 %

-5.9 %

-5.9 %

Hyundai

70,077

61,175

65,834

14.6 %

19.0 %

6.4 %

6.4 %

Kia

64,996

54,009

62,449

20.3 %

25.0 %

4.1 %

4.1 %

Nissan

50,813

67,317

50,535

-24.5 %

-21.6 %

0.6 %

0.6 %

Stellantis

126,213

137,926

135,978

-8.5 %

-5.0 %

-7.2 %

-7.2 %

Subaru

46,836

49,373

41,536

-5.1 %

-1.5 %

12.8 %

12.8 %

Tesla

47,629

23,140

42,813

105.8 %

113.7 %

11.3 %

11.3 %

Toyota

170,942

188,585

177,558

-9.4 %

-5.9 %

-3.7 %

-3.7 %

Volkswagen Group

53,369

42,704

54,986

25.0 %

29.8 %

-2.9 %

-2.9 %

Industry

1,152,846

1,095,323

1,146,084

5.3 %

9.3 %

0.6 %

0.6 %

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Aug 2022 Forecast

Aug 2021 Actual

Jul 2022 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

25,647

25,952

28,954

-1.2 %

2.6 %

-11.4 %

-11.4 %

Daimler

26,681

19,530

28,067

36.6 %

41.9 %

-4.9 %

-4.9 %

Ford

118,068

91,870

121,573

28.5 %

33.5 %

-2.9 %

-2.9 %

GM

160,900

117,562

140,998

36.9 %

42.1 %

14.1 %

14.1 %

Honda

65,794

112,098

68,633

-41.3 %

-39.0 %

-4.1 %

-4.1 %

Hyundai

68,774

57,785

65,132

19.0 %

23.6 %

5.6 %

5.6 %

Kia

60,943

52,161

57,647

16.8 %

21.3 %

5.7 %

5.7 %

Nissan

44,273

57,905

39,821

-23.5 %

-20.6 %

11.2 %

11.2 %

Stellantis

103,751

122,502

110,441

-15.3 %

-12.0 %

-6.1 %

-6.1 %

Subaru

45,599

48,561

40,131

-6.1 %

-2.5 %

13.6 %

13.6 %

Tesla

45,116

23,140

40,181

95.0 %

102.5 %

12.3 %

12.3 %

Toyota

150,475

174,764

155,692

-13.9 %

-10.6 %

-3.4 %

-3.4 %

Volkswagen Group

50,461

41,284

53,027

22.2 %

26.9 %

-4.8 %

-4.8 %

Industry

1,015,575

993,486

990,023

2.2 %

6.2 %

2.6 %

2.6 %

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Aug 2022 Forecast

Aug 2021 Actual

Jul 2022 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

1,894

1,650

963

14.8 %

19.2 %

96.7 %

96.7 %

Daimler

1,810

821

1,829

120.5 %

129.0 %

-1.1 %

-1.1 %

Ford

39,325

31,473

41,156

24.9 %

29.8 %

-4.4 %

-4.4 %

GM

28,545

16,845

37,169

69.5 %

76.0 %

-23.2 %

-23.2 %

Honda

1,253

2,558

2,602

-51.0 %

-49.1 %

-51.8 %

-51.8 %

Hyundai

1,303

3,390

702

-61.6 %

-60.1 %

85.7 %

85.7 %

Kia

4,053

1,848

4,802

119.3 %

127.7 %

-15.6 %

-15.6 %

Nissan

6,540

9,412

10,714

-30.5 %

-27.8 %

-39.0 %

-39.0 %

Stellantis

22,462

15,424

25,537

45.6 %

51.2 %

-12.0 %

-12.0 %

Subaru

1,237

812

1,405

52.3 %

58.2 %

-12.0 %

-12.0 %

Tesla

2,513

-

2,632



-4.5 %

-4.5 %

Toyota

20,467

13,821

21,866

48.1 %

53.8 %

-6.4 %

-6.4 %

Volkswagen Group

2,908

1,420

1,959

104.8 %

112.6 %

48.5 %

48.5 %

Industry

137,271

101,837

156,061

34.8 %

40.0 %

-12.0 %

-12.0 %

Fleet Penetration

Manufacturer

Aug 2022 Forecast

Aug 2021 Actual

Jul 2022 Actual

YoY % Change

MoM % Change

BMW

6.9 %

6.0 %

3.2 %

15.0 %

113.6 %

Daimler

6.4 %

4.0 %

6.1 %

57.5 %

3.8 %

Ford

25.0 %

25.5 %

25.3 %

-2.1 %

-1.2 %

GM

15.1 %

12.5 %

20.9 %

20.2 %

-27.8 %

Honda

1.9 %

2.2 %

3.7 %

-16.2 %

-48.8 %

Hyundai

1.9 %

5.5 %

1.1 %

-66.4 %

74.4 %

Kia

6.2 %

3.4 %

7.7 %

82.2 %

-18.9 %

Nissan

12.9 %

14.0 %

21.2 %

-7.9 %

-39.3 %

Stellantis

17.8 %

11.2 %

18.8 %

59.1 %

-5.2 %

Subaru

2.6 %

1.6 %

3.4 %

60.6 %

-21.9 %

Tesla

5.3 %

0.0 %

6.1 %


-14.2 %

Toyota

12.0 %

7.3 %

12.3 %

63.4 %

-2.8 %

Volkswagen Group

5.4 %

3.3 %

3.6 %

63.8 %

53.0 %

Industry

11.9 %

9.3 %

13.6 %

28.1 %

-12.6 %

Total Market Share

Manufacturer

Aug 2022 Forecast

Aug 2021 Actual

Jul 2022 Actual

BMW

2.4 %

2.5 %

2.6 %

Daimler

2.5 %

1.9 %

2.6 %

Ford

13.7 %

11.3 %

14.2 %

GM

16.4 %

12.3 %

15.5 %

Honda

5.8 %

10.5 %

6.2 %

Hyundai

6.1 %

5.6 %

5.7 %

Kia

5.6 %

4.9 %

5.4 %

Nissan

4.4 %

6.1 %

4.4 %

Stellantis

10.9 %

12.6 %

11.9 %

Subaru

4.1 %

4.5 %

3.6 %

Tesla

4.1 %

2.1 %

3.7 %

Toyota

14.8 %

17.2 %

15.5 %

Volkswagen Group

4.6 %

3.9 %

4.8 %


95.5 %

95.4 %

96.3 %

Retail Market Share

Manufacturer

Aug 2022 Forecast

Aug 2021 Actual

Jul 2022 Actual

BMW

2.5 %

2.6 %

2.9 %

Daimler

2.6 %

2.0 %

2.8 %

Ford

11.6 %

9.2 %

12.3 %

GM

15.8 %

11.8 %

14.2 %

Honda

6.5 %

11.3 %

6.9 %

Hyundai

6.8 %

5.8 %

6.6 %

Kia

6.0 %

5.3 %

5.8 %

Nissan

4.4 %

5.8 %

4.0 %

Stellantis

10.2 %

12.3 %

11.2 %

Subaru

4.5 %

4.9 %

4.1 %

Tesla

4.4 %

2.3 %

4.1 %

Toyota

14.8 %

17.6 %

15.7 %

Volkswagen Group

5.0 %

4.2 %

5.4 %


95.2 %

95.1 %

96.0 %

ATP



Manufacturer

Aug 2022 Forecast

Aug 2021 Actual

Jul 2022 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

$66,141

$61,036

$65,317

8.4 %

1.3 %

Daimler

$67,226

$70,594

$65,661

-4.8 %

2.4 %

Ford

$53,416

$50,793

$53,738

5.2 %

-0.6 %

GM

$51,176

$48,381

$51,280

5.8 %

-0.2 %

Honda

$38,494

$33,933

$38,814

13.4 %

-0.8 %

Hyundai

$36,883

$34,698

$36,164

6.3 %

2.0 %

Kia

$34,878

$30,696

$35,118

13.6 %

-0.7 %

Nissan

$36,873

$33,233

$36,079

11.0 %

2.2 %

Stellantis

$54,583

$49,116

$54,847

11.1 %

-0.5 %

Subaru

$34,560

$33,961

$34,831

1.8 %

-0.8 %

Toyota

$41,614

$37,674

$40,858

10.5 %

1.9 %

Volkswagen Group

$44,683

$42,198

$45,246

5.9 %

-1.2 %

Industry

$45,178

$40,969

$45,466

10.3 %

-0.6 %


$4,209


-$289



Incentives



Manufacturer

Aug 2022 Forecast

Aug 2021 Actual

Jul 2022 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

$1,407

$4,284

$1,156

-67.2 %

21.7 %

Daimler

$1,760

$3,625

$1,283

-51.5 %

37.1 %

Ford

$836

$2,419

$1,042

-65.4 %

-19.7 %

GM

$1,698

$3,344

$1,613

-49.2 %

5.2 %

Honda

$844

$2,102

$679

-59.9 %

24.3 %

Hyundai

$482

$1,667

$490

-71.1 %

-1.6 %

Kia

$587

$2,472

$582

-76.3 %

0.8 %

Nissan

$1,228

$2,337

$1,195

-47.5 %

2.8 %

Stellantis

$2,501

$2,928

$1,949

-14.6 %

28.3 %

Subaru

$648

$1,336

$763

-51.5 %

-15.1 %

Toyota

$848

$2,013

$754

-57.9 %

12.5 %

Volkswagen Group

$1,607

$2,912

$1,103

-44.8 %

45.7 %

Industry

$1,197

$2,515

$1,100

-52.4 %

8.8 %


-$1,318


$96



Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer

Aug 2022 Forecast

Aug 2021 Actual

Jul 2022 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

2.1 %

7.0 %

1.8 %

-69.7 %

20.2 %

Daimler

2.6 %

5.1 %

2.0 %

-49.0 %

34.0 %

Ford

1.6 %

4.8 %

1.9 %

-67.1 %

-19.2 %

GM

3.3 %

6.9 %

3.1 %

-52.0 %

5.5 %

Honda

2.2 %

6.2 %

1.7 %

-64.6 %

25.3 %

Hyundai

1.3 %

4.8 %

1.4 %

-72.8 %

-3.5 %

Kia

1.7 %

8.1 %

1.7 %

-79.1 %

1.5 %

Nissan

3.3 %

7.0 %

3.3 %

-52.6 %

0.6 %

Stellantis

4.6 %

6.0 %

3.6 %

-23.2 %

28.9 %

Subaru

1.9 %

3.9 %

2.2 %

-52.3 %

-14.4 %

Toyota

2.0 %

5.3 %

1.8 %

-61.9 %

10.5 %

Volkswagen Group

3.6 %

6.9 %

2.4 %

-47.9 %

47.5 %

Industry

2.6 %

6.1 %

2.4 %

-56.9 %

9.5 %

Revenue



Manufacturer

Aug 2022 Forecast

Aug 2021 Actual

Jul 2022 Actual

YOY

MOM

Industry

$52,082,946,897

$44,874,053,166

$52,108,260,204

16.1 %

0.0 %

About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on LinkedInFacebook or Twitter.

TrueCar, Inc. Logo
