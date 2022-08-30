Kiva Sales and Service Secures Distribution Partnership with Compound Genetics

KSS Becomes Exclusive Distributor to Aid in Launching Compound Flower into the California Market

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compound Genetics , the leading cannabis seed breeder known for its innovative techniques and top-shelf level of cannabis genetics, today announced an exclusive partnership with Kiva Sales and Service (KSS), the industry-leading sales and distribution platform offering dispensaries a complete suite of curated best in class brands, to launch Compound Flower into the California market.

"We're excited to be launching Compound Flower in California with Kiva Sales and Service," commented Compound Genetics CEO Felipe Recalde. "Their approach to service and their commitment to quality - in cannabis and customer support - mirror our goal to bring the best of cannabis to every consumer in California."

At launch, Compound Genetics will be releasing five signature strains: Jokerz31, their Jet Fuel Gassed up response to Runtz, Mellowz 8, a dark and fruity hybrid strain, Grapple Pie, a desserty and flavorful social effect, Rainbow Cheddar for a robust and creamy nod to legacy exotics, and the infamous Red Bullz, for the heady smokers. The initial drops will be featuring some of Compound Genetics' preferred partners and cultivators across California, and future limited release flower drops will allow the brand to showcase their best in class breeder-to-cultivator collaborations.

Through rigorous phenohunting, collecting, and collaboration Compound Genetics combine rare and sought-after flavors to create today's best cannabis. Compound Genetics' passion for the plant along with an exclusive library of genetics allows the brand to develop unique expressions that are elite representations of smell, taste, and experience.

"Our portfolio goal at KSS has always been to deliver best in class brands who combine quality, consistency and value," said Brooks Jorgensen, President of Kiva Sales and Service. "And Compound Genetics hits every single metric. We're thrilled at the opportunity to partner and to act as their exclusive distribution partner to bring Compound Flower into the California market."

Kiva Sales and Service has extensive experience in elevating groundbreaking products, while offering a visionary approach to connect with new, untapped cannabis consumers. This new partnership will accelerate expansion of Compound Genetics' products throughout California via strategic deployment of distribution resources, and an integrated sales approach between Compound Genetics and KSS sales teams.

For more information about Compound Genetics' product offerings and retailers, please visit https://compound-genetics.com/ .

About Compound Genetics

Compound Genetics was founded by Christopher Lynch in 2017 and partnered with Node Labs in 2018. Through rigorous phenohunting, collecting, and collaboration Compound Genetics combine rare and sought-after flavors to create today's best cannabis. Our passion for the plant along with an exclusive library of genetics allows us to develop unique expressions that are elite representations of smell, taste, and experience.

About Kiva Sales & Service

In 2010, we at Kiva made a commitment to never release a product to our customers until it was perfect. We used that same philosophy as our driving mission at Kiva Sales & Service to make sure we provide the best customer service of any distributor in the market. Our goal is to build the leading distributor for premium California cannabis brands with a strong focus on service, brand building, and relationships that will accelerate growth for all our partners. With our commitment to dispensary service and a curated portfolio of industry-leading cannabis brands, we can be stronger together.

