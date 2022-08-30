GENH2 EVP AND CHIEF ARCHITECT TO PRESENT AT EFATS 2022 "2ND INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON EMISSIONS FREE AIR TRANSPORT THROUGH SUPERCONDUCTIVITY"

James Fesmire will Speak on Liquid Hydrogen Production, Distribution and Safety for Electric Activation

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenH2, a leader in hydrogen infrastructure technology, announced today that Executive Vice President and Chief Architect, James Fesmire will present at the EFATS 2022 "2nd International Conference On Emissions Free Air Transport Through Superconductivity," being held August 30-31, 2022 at the Golden Jubilee Hotel in Glasgow, United Kingdom. Fesmire will specifically speak about liquid hydrogen production, distribution and safety for electric activation on Wednesday, August 30 at 9:30am; he is also scheduled to lead a panel during EFATS 2022.

James Fesmire, EVP and Chief Architect of GenH2 (PRNewswire)

Fesmire will address the different means of providing liquid hydrogen on-site as well as cryo-refrigeration plants for providing controlled storage and transfer capability during his presentation. He emphasizes the importance of approaching boiloff from both safety and economic standpoints.

"As hydrogen is clearly identified as a core requirement for achieving the goal of clean energy aviation, the practical necessity then becomes putting liquid hydrogen to work," Fesmire said. "The technology pieces are perhaps mostly available but putting them together in an integral whole becomes the challenge. These pieces include hydrogen liquefaction, storage, transfer, and distribution. The scale and quantities are a crucial tenant as well as understanding the end-use applications for different propulsion systems. The liquid hydrogen servicing systems, from end-to-end, are synergistic with the aircraft and how it used. Providing practical engineered systems that are safe and robust in the airport environment is paramount."

About James Fesmire

James Fesmire is Executive Vice President and Chief Architect of GenH2. He is also founder and President of Energy Evolution LLC for technology implementation and training. He is NASA-retired and founder of the Cryogenics Test Laboratory at Kennedy Space Center for novel energy technology and materials research. Fesmire holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering (Materials Science) from the University of Central Florida and Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Auburn University. He has decades of experience in cryogenics and low-temperature problem-solving with specialty in all aspects of liquid hydrogen storage and transfer. He has served in leadership roles for boards and technical committees including ASTM International, International Institute of Refrigeration, International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Cryogenic Society of America, American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and the Cryogenic Engineering Conference. Fesmire is the author of extensive publications, patents, and books in thermal insulation systems, novel materials, and cryogenic testing. Fesmire is recipient of NASA medals for Distinguished Service, Exceptional Technology Achievement, and Exceptional Service; R&D 100 award; and Space Technology Hall of Fame medal for aerogel insulation technology. He is a member of the NASA Inventors Hall of Fame for developments in cryogenics, materials, and energy technologies. Learn more about James Fesmire here.

About EFATS 2022

Second in the industrially oriented conference series on the application of superconducting and associated technologies to air transport, aiming to identify engineering and commercial challenges and opportunities. Superconducting technologies – in particular superconducting power systems and electric motors – are likely to be key to the electrification of larger and/or longer-range aircraft. Learn more at https://efats.info/programme.

About GenH2

GenH2 is an industry leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology company was founded by Cody Bateman, who is widely recognized as a visionary and expert in this industry. The GenH2 team includes former NASA researchers and developers who possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and producing hydrogen solutions. GenH2 is focused on the mass production of infrastructure equipment necessary for the transition to a clean energy economy. GenH2 technology will allow safe onsite production, storage, and distribution of liquid or gaseous hydrogen, making the product accessible for everyday use; the company has plans to deliver its product to hundreds of locations across the country in the coming years. Learn more about GenH2 at www.DiscoverHydrogen.com

