DR. TODD HUZAR RECOGNIZED BY ALLOSOURCE WITH THE ANNUAL DR. STEVEN GITELIS INSPIRATION AWARD FOR HIS WORK WITH BURN SURVIVORS

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn Surgeon Dr. Todd Huzar was recognized by AlloSource®, one of the largest allograft providers in the U.S., with its sixth annual Dr. Steven Gitelis Inspiration Award, which honors a physician who understands and embraces the use of donated human tissue, called allografts, to help patients heal.

"It truly means a lot to be recognized for my contributions to the medical community," Dr. Huzar said. "However, more importantly, I would not be able to treat the patients that I have in the past, present, and future if it wasn't for the people that donate their tissue as part of their final wishes, allowing me to help heal burn survivors."

Dr. Huzar, board certified in general surgery and surgical critical care, is an Associate Professor for the Department of Surgery with McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston who specializes in treating acute burn injuries at the Memorial Hermann Wound Care Center. Prior to becoming a physician, Dr. Huzar served as a volunteer firefighter for nine years as well as an EMT for three years in Long Island, New York. His experience as a firefighter gives him a unique perspective of these traumatic burn injuries due to seeing them firsthand.

"Dr. Huzar exemplifies excellence, both inside and outside of the OR," said Thomas Cycyota, AlloSource President and CEO. "With his background as a firefighter, he has the upmost respect for the donors who gave the ultimate gift and realizes the life-saving impact skin allografts have on his patients. It's this type of dedication from a surgeon that inspires us to continue our efforts to maximize the precious gift of tissue donation."

The award is named after Dr. Steven Gitelis, a highly regarded orthopedic surgeon and one of AlloSource's founding medical directors. For more information on AlloSource, please follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, or visit allosource.org.

