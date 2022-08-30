DealHub Introduces DealBox, the New Centralized, Secure Location for All Deal-Related Assets

DealBox empowers users to save and share supporting deal content and files beyond contractual documents, like presentations, videos, mockups, and more

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DealHub today announced the launch of DealBox. With the newly released capability, DealRoom users now have the ability, and the place, to securely store deal-related information, content, and other supporting materials, which previously couldn't be included. DealBox offers secure file sharing to all

DealBox enables full control of creating, editing, and presenting materials. Only relevant materials will be viewable to users, depending on the level of permissions granted.

"We continuously strive to provide our customers with capabilities and features that serve them best, in a single, central hub," says Nadav Doron, Chief Solutions Officer at DealHub. "DealBox was designed to be dynamic. We're excited to see how it evolves as the market grows."

DealBox is yet another innovative addition to DealHub's digital DealRoom, which has transformed the buyer experience, bringing sellers and customers together in real-time. DealRoom also functions as a single source of truth for any deal files, like agreements, legal documents, etc.

DealBox now facilitates the sharing of other supporting documents, files, and materials associated with the deal and enables various parties involved to view, comment, and share materials. DealBox supports all file types like PDF, JPeg, PPTX, MP4 etc., which aren't supported by DealRoom.

Having raised $90M, DealHub continues to accelerate its growth through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships. The company's Agile CPQ offers an enterprise-grade unified quote-to-cash solution that drives sales processes forward faster, including CRM integrations, CLM, Subscription Management, and a unique customer experience.

About DealHub.io

DealHub offers the most complete and connected CPQ solution for sales organizations. Our low-code platform empowers visionary leaders to connect their teams and processes, execute deals faster, and create accurate and predictable pipelines. With a unified CPQ , CLM and Subscription Management stack powered by a guided selling playbook, teams can generate spot-on quotes, accelerate contract negotiations, and sign off bigger deals. Using a DealRoom, they can centralize buyer/seller communications to deliver the most innovative buyer experience and drive deals to success. For more information, visit dealhub.io or follow DealHub on LinkedIn .

