Blumira Launches New Managed Service Provider (MSP) Portal to Automate and Streamline Security

Portal and new MSP-specific product enhancements equip partners to seamlessly manage IT and security for their SMB customer base

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blumira, a leading cybersecurity provider of automated threat detection and response technology, today announced the launch of new managed service provider (MSP)-specific product features, including a new MSP Portal, product enhancements to MSP offerings, and an educational Partner Marketing Kit. These resources help automate, streamline, and further support MSPs as they manage IT and security for their small and mid-sized business (SMB) customer base in an increasingly challenging threat landscape.

New features and resources enable MSPs to manage their customers' environments more efficiently and respond to customer requests faster, improving customer satisfaction rates. This launch underscores Blumira's dedication to helping simplify security for MSPs, from selling to responding to threats.

"Most SIEMs today are built for enterprises with large IT and security teams, with few good options designed with MSPs in mind," said Jim Simpson, CEO of Blumira. "SMBs, as well as their MSP partners, are attractive targets for attackers, as they are often less equipped to defend against ransomware and cyberattacks. At Blumira, our partner team, led by Director of Partner Strategy Jeremy Young, is committed to helping customers achieve advanced security defenses with an easy-to-use SIEM platform that combines logging, automated detection, and threat response for better security outcomes."

MSP Portal streamlines implementation and management

Blumira is dedicated to simplifying SIEM setup and management for MSPs to help them better secure and serve their customers. The new MSP Portal enables service managers and help desk technicians to quickly add and edit customer accounts. It also provides MSPs with a global view of their customers by organization and individual user.

"Blumira's new MSP Portal will greatly reduce our customer onboarding and administration times by providing immediate access to common changes and reducing the need to open support requests," said Chris Lewis, Information Security Manager at NetSource One, Inc., an IT services and consulting company. "This will also let us close the loop much faster on customer access requests and billing inquiries. We're very glad to see Blumira continuing to improve usability for MSPs."

Product enhancements increase security and usability

Blumira's platform incorporates built-for-MSP features and enhancements to help them effectively manage, market and sell security solutions. This helps them acquire valuable SIEM, detection, and response capabilities with low overhead and management for MSPs and their customers.

New email alerting enhancements allow MSPs to scale their security management and streamline their Professional Services Automation (PSA) ticketing workflow. Blumira also updated their notification email subject lines, enabling MSPs to easily map tickets to their different customers. By parsing the subject line, PSAs can map Blumira's findings to the correct customers' service board. This allows them to easily identify and send Priority 1 threats after hours, directly to on-call technicians for triaging and faster threat response.

Partner Marketing Kit offers educational resources

To provide additional resources to support its MSP partners, Blumira also released a Partner Marketing Kit that provides tools MSPs need to get started and add security to their selling portfolio. This includes: "Selling Blumira: Step-by-Step Guide For MSPs"; customer case studies; Blumira partner support ; compliance guides; and Blumira product decks, data sheets, videos, and more. These tools make it easy for MSPs to learn about security, educate their customers, and market and sell security without hiring additional staff.

New features and resources are included in any MSP-owned account at no extra charge. This launch is the first release in Blumira's MSP-specific product roadmap, with additional features scheduled for release over the coming months and years.

This launch comes on the heels of Blumira being named to CRN®''s 2022 Emerging Vendors List, an annual list that recognizes technology vendors that have exhibited a commitment to driving positive change and continuous growth in the IT channel by delivering innovative, cutting-edge solutions.

For more information about Blumira and its MSP solution offerings, please visit blumira.com/msp.

About Blumira

Blumira's mission is to help SMBs and mid-market companies detect and respond to cybersecurity threats faster to stop breaches and ransomware. Blumira's all-in-one SIEM platform combines logging with automated detection and response for better security outcomes and consolidated security spend. Blumira was recognized by G2 as a Momentum leader, ranked as 'Best Return on Investment (ROI),' 'Fastest Implementation,' and 'Easiest to Use' in the G2 Summer 2022 Grid® Reports. Meet compliance controls, save time on security tasks, focus on real threats and protect against a breach faster than ever with Blumira.

