NEW AMGEN DATA AT ESC 2022 SHOW LONG-TERM LDL-C LOWERING WITH REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) WAS WELL-TOLERATED FOR MORE THAN 8 YEARS

Earlier Treatment With Repatha Resulted in a Lower Incidence of Major CV Events, Including CV Death

80% of Patients Achieved Guideline Directed LDL-C Levels of <55 mg/dL at Week 12

Data Presented at ESC 2022 and Simultaneously Published in Circulation

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today presented new compelling data from the Phase 3 FOURIER open label extension (OLE) studies of Repatha® (evolocumab) in adults with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) during the Aug. 29 late-breaking Hot Line Session of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Annual Meeting being held in Barcelona, Spain, and online. These data were simultaneously published in Circulation. Repatha is the first and only proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 inhibitor (PCSK9i) to date to show long-term clinical outcomes in patients with ASCVD for up to 8.4 years.1

The FOURIER-OLE studies evaluated 6,635 patients from the FOURIER parent study (3,355 initially randomized to Repatha and 3,280 to placebo) from the U.S. and Europe.1 The studies were designed to assess the long-term safety and tolerability of Repatha in adults with clinically evident ASCVD for a median follow up of up to five years and a maximum exposure to Repatha of more than eight years when parent and extension studies were combined. No new long-term safety findings were observed.1

The OLE studies showed Repatha delivered medically significant and sustained reduction in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels, with 80% of patients achieving a low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) level of <55mg/dL.1 Additionally, the LDL-C reduction of 58% from baseline was consistent over long-term follow up (week 260) on Repatha. An additional prespecified exploratory analysis in the OLE studies showed a lower rate of major adverse cardiovascular events, including cardiovascular death, in patients originally randomized to Repatha (20% relative risk reduction [RRR] for major cardiovascular events and 23% RRR for cardiovascular death) versus those originally randomized to placebo in the parent FOURIER study.1

"The new findings from the FOURIER-OLE studies confirm that earlier initiation of Repatha, combined with longer duration of treatment, has the potential to deliver a greater reduction in cardiovascular risk, including death," said David M. Reese, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen. "These data add to the robust body of evidence for Repatha, demonstrating that long-term treatment with Repatha is well tolerated in patients with stable ASCVD."

"These findings fill a significant gap in the body of research on the long-term safety and efficacy of PCSK9 inhibitors," said Michelle L. O'Donoghue M.D., MPH, senior investigator, TIMI Study Group at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Lead FOURIER-OLE Trial Investigator. "Importantly, earlier initiation of LDL-C lowering with evolocumab combined with consistent long-term use, further reduced the risk of major cardiovascular events and cardiovascular mortality in this study."

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of global mortality and a major contributor to disability and rising healthcare costs.2,3 In the U.S., someone suffers a heart attack every 40 seconds.4 Given systemic barriers in the U.S. healthcare system, only 3.2% of an estimated 18.7 million U.S. adults with ASCVD were actually taking an add-on lipid-lowering therapy, despite treatment being recommended to 61.4%.5 Further, patients with ASCVD whose prescription for a PCSK9i was rejected had an 11% higher risk of having a cardiovascular event such as a heart attack or stroke within a year.6

"LDL-C is a key modifiable risk factor for the development of cardiovascular disease, yet nearly half of post-MI patients fail to achieve guideline recommended LDL-C goals of <70 mg/dL, including those taking high-intensity statins, leaving many patients at risk for another cardiovascular event," said Katherine Wilemon, founder and chief executive officer, Family Heart Foundation. "Nearly 1 in 5 patients who have had a heart attack will have another cardiovascular event within 1 year, so it's important that patients get their LDL-C to guideline recommended levels. With this new data, it's clear that Repatha can help patients achieve lower levels of LDL-C."

Detailed study results will be shared with regulatory authorities. Prolonged LDL-C reduction with Repatha is also being studied in patients without a prior heart attack or stroke in the ongoing VESALIUS-CV (NCT03872401) outcomes trial.

Repatha® Cardiovascular Open-Label Extension (FOURIER-OLE) Study Design

FOURIER (20110118) was a randomized placebo-controlled study of evolocumab, in patients with clinically evident ASCVD on stable effective statin therapy. FOURIER-OLE were multicenter, open-label extension studies designed to assess the extended long-term safety of evolocumab in subjects who completed the FOURIER study (20110118). The FOURIER-OLE is composed of studies 20130295 and 20160250, which enrolled 5,035 and 1,600 subjects who completed the FOURIER study (20110118) to receive open-label evolocumab and were followed up for a median of 5 and 4.6 years, respectively. All patients in the extension program were treated with open label evolocumab resulting in no concurrent placebo arm during this period. Although not all patients participated in FOURIER-OLE, baseline characteristics were broadly comparable between the originally randomized treatment arms, thereby allowing for reasonably unconfounded exploratory comparisons between groups.

FOURIER Study Design

FOURIER, a multinational Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, is designed to evaluate whether treatment with Repatha in combination with statin therapy compared to placebo plus statin therapy reduces cardiovascular events. The primary endpoint is the time to cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction, stroke, hospitalization for unstable angina, or coronary revascularization. The key secondary endpoint is the time to cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction or stroke.

Eligible patients with high cholesterol (LDL-C ≥70 mg/dL or non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol [non-HDL-C] ≥100 mg/dL) and clinically evident ASCVD at more than 1,300 study locations around the world were randomized to receive Repatha subcutaneous 140 mg every two weeks or 420 mg monthly plus effective statin dose; or placebo subcutaneous every two weeks or monthly plus effective statin dose. Optimized statin therapy was defined as at least atorvastatin 20 mg or equivalent daily with a recommendation for at least atorvastatin 40 mg or equivalent daily where approved. The study was event driven and continued until at least 1,630 patients experienced a key secondary endpoint.

PROFICIO Program

FOURIER is part of Amgen's PROFICIO (Program to Reduce LDL-C and cardiovascular Outcomes Following Inhibition of PCSK9 In different populations) program of clinical studies investigating the impact of Repatha® on LDL-C and CVD across multiple populations at high CV risk, including those managed by statins, statin-intolerant patients, those with genetic disorders and patients with atherosclerosis. To date, the PROFICIO program consists of 36 trials including more than 38,000 patients worldwide.

About Repatha® (evolocumab)

Repatha is a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9). Repatha binds to PCSK9 and inhibits circulating PCSK9 from binding to the low-density lipoprotein (LDL) receptor (LDLR), preventing PCSK9-mediated LDLR degradation and permitting LDLR to recycle back to the liver cell surface. By inhibiting the binding of PCSK9 to LDLR, Repatha increases the number of LDLRs available to clear LDL from the blood, thereby lowering LDL-C levels. The clinical benefits and safety of Repatha have been studied for 12 years in 50 clinical trials with over 47,000 patients. This vast body of evidence demonstrates that Repatha works rapidly.

Repatha is approved in more than 75 countries, including the U.S., Japan, Canada and in all 28 countries that are members of the European Union. Applications in other countries are pending.

