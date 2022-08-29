Amcor expands Innovation Center Network with opening of world-class facility in Asia Pacific

Provides customers across the region access to Amcor's expertise to accelerate development of sustainable packaging solutions

Further positions Amcor as the innovation leader and partner of choice for leading consumer goods brands

JIANGYIN, China, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX:AMC), a global leader in responsible packaging solutions, today announced the opening of its latest Innovation Center in Jiangyin, China. The new center brings advanced packaging technologies and more sustainable material science to Asia Pacific, helping to drive growth and innovation across the region.

"We are thrilled to bring the best of Amcor's unmatched innovation capabilities closer to our customers in Asia Pacific," said Mike Cash, President of Amcor's Flexibles business in Asia Pacific. "This world-class facility offers our customers in the region the opportunity to collaborate hand-in-hand with our experts to make innovative packaging ideas a reality. Asia Pacific is a key growth market for Amcor and our new innovation center is just one of many important, customer-focused investments we are making in the region."

William Jackson, Chief Technology Officer for Amcor's Flexibles business said, "As the only packaging company to establish a global innovation network, Amcor is uniquely positioned to help our customers benefit from a global approach to innovation. The new innovation center will enable us to develop the best ideas from across the globe for the regional market, greatly enhancing the customer experience."

At the core of all Amcor innovation centers are three key programs designed to encourage collaboration on how to develop, in real-time, the best solution that meets customer requirements that will help facilitate growth.

The Catalyst™ program - a flexible, collaborative, and creative approach of co-innovation that allows customers to customize solutions for their markets and customers, leveraging advanced analytical and material science labs.

The Ideation and Prototyping Innovation Lab – taking consumer insights and ideas to conduct rapid prototyping, helping significantly shorten product development and evaluation cycles.

The Applications Lab – offering a range of production machinery testing capabilities to identify potential issues quickly and early, helping to make the product development process more efficient, cost-effective and seamless.

The Asia Pacific Innovation Center will also serve as a base for collaboration for the packaging industry. From in-depth research on new technology and materials to the latest packaging and composting know-how, the Innovation Center will allow all parties from across the supply chain and region to share best practices. For more information on Amcor's efforts in innovation, click here.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2022, 44,000 Amcor people generated $15 billion in annual sales from operations that span 220 locations in 43 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com

View original content:

SOURCE Amcor