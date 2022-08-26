Holland America Line Sees Higher Interest for Longer Roundtrip Voyages from U.S. Homeports

New marketing campaign highlights travel trend of consumers wanting to see the world from their doorstep

SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a rise in travelers wanting to explore global destinations without taking international flights, Holland America Line is launching its "See the World from Your Doorstep" campaign, highlighting the cruise line's leadership in roundtrip travel from U.S. homeports.

Those who want to avoid a long-haul flight can sail roundtrip from Boston; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; San Diego or Seattle with Holland America Line. The brand has more cruises over 15 nights roundtrip from the U.S. to destinations around the world than any other cruise line, visiting 225 ports in 91 countries.

"Over the past year we've seen a shift in the way people are vacationing due to the unpredictability of air travel and desire to explore more, and there's higher interest when it comes to longer voyages from our U.S. homeports," said Kacy Cole, vice president, marketing and e-commerce, Holland America Line. "Travelers love the idea of discovering the islands of the South Pacific or Africa's exotic shores with just a simple drive or short flight to one our homeports."

A recent survey by Cruise Critic found 82% of U.S.-based respondents would prefer to book an international cruise that sails from a domestic port than to fly to an international port. Holland America Line offers four Grand Voyages, all roundtrip from the U.S, for travelers who want to circle the world or explore Africa, South America or Australia. Monthlong cruises include a roundtrip itinerary from San Diego visiting Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas, or a roundtrip departure from Boston visiting Greenland, Iceland, Norway and the British Isles.

In addition to extended voyages, Holland America Line also offers vacations 15 nights or less to popular locales like the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Canada, Alaska and Mexico roundtrip from a U.S. departure port and from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

