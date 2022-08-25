Stonehenge NYC Buys Luxury West Village Building 780 Greenwich Street

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ofer Yardeni, Chairman and CEO of Stonehenge NYC, announced today that the company has closed on the purchase of 780 Greenwich Street, New York, New York. The six-story, 70,000 sq. ft. building, which contains 88 residential units, commands a full 148 sq. ft. blockfront in Manhattan's West Village. The property was built in 1950.

780 Greenwich (PRNewswire)

780 Greenwich is situated on Greenwich Street between Bank and Bethune Streets in the heart of the West Village, one of the city's most desirable neighborhoods. This pet-friendly, doorman building is close to many of the city's most vibrant restaurants, shops, and nightlife offerings and is only steps away from the Meatpacking District, the Highline, as well as the Hudson River Esplanade. 780 Greenwich will join 26 other buildings in the Stonehenge NYC portfolio. The property offers duplex units, a rarity in the West Village.

"We are excited to expand Stonehenge's presence in the West Village. 780 Greenwich Street represents a true trophy asset as it is one of the few rental buildings in the Village with more than 75 large apartments. I am pleased to say that with this off-market acquisition, Stonehenge NYC now manages two of these rare assets, the other being 10 Downing Street, located just blocks away. We look forward to providing a first-class experience to the residents of 780 Greenwich," said Mr. Yardeni.

This off-market deal was sourced by Stonehenge NYC which also led the underwriting and due diligence. The company will manage the property, as it does its entire portfolio. Stonehenge NYC plans to upgrade the building's apartments and amenities to the high standard found throughout its portfolio. The company plans to utilize its best-in-class property management team, technology platform, and lifestyle offerings to enhance the resident experience. Tenants will be able sign leases online, utilize a user-friendly tenant app on their smartphones, and join the Stonehenge community of over 5,000 New Yorkers.

About Stonehenge NYC

Stonehenge NYC, founded by Ofer Yardeni, is a vertically integrated, private real estate company with expertise in investment management, property management, development, design, construction, leasing and financing. Stonehenge NYC's core growth strategy is focused on New York City real estate opportunities. The company currently owns and manages 27 residential apartment buildings with more than 3,300 rental apartment units and 150,000 square feet of retail and professional space. www.stonehengenyc.com

