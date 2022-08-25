orthobrain® Announces Launch of SimplyClear™ Aligner System

The first clear aligner system that delivers a total solution for orthodontic growth.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- orthobrain ®, an Ohio-based, orthodontic growth system that helps dentists and dental service organizations integrate and scale orthodontics, today announced the launch of SimplyClear™, the first clear aligner system designed by Orthodontists, with Dentists in mind. SimplyClear, available now, is the newest addition to orthobrain's total solution for orthodontic growth - combining high-quality clear aligners with the proven support model that drives successful orthodontic programs and long-term revenue growth.

Developed by Orthodontists and industry leaders with decades of orthodontic and Dental Service Organization (DSO) experience, the SimplyClear aligner system goes beyond the plastic. Every SimplyClear case is powered by the comprehensive support and complete case management included in orthobrain Core service model ensuring Dentists can confidently deliver quality orthodontic outcomes.

"SimplyClear is game changing. It will revolutionize the way orthodontic treatment is delivered," said Kimberly Harrington, orthobrain Chief Operating Officer. "SimplyClear, when paired with our proprietary and revolutionary Playbook, drives dentist activation and successful implementation of orthodontics."

SimplyClear delivers:

A clear aligner with advanced, flexible material, for a comfortable experience for your patients while maintaining the strength necessary for optimal clinical results.

360-degree support designed to help practices succeed in orthodontics from day one.

Increased profitability by treating orthodontic cases in-house as opposed to referring to a specialist.

Reduced doctor time chairside, resulting in increased production through its case management service, with Orthodontist-led evaluation, treatment planning and support.

orthobrain Core that includes patient comprehensive case management including a Patient Care Plan, education, business optimization, implementation, and a proprietary playbook, offered only by orthobrain.

"We understand that general practitioners don't typically go beyond basic orthodontics in their day-to-day work. That's why our team of experts evaluate, plan, and provide a treatment setup that works for you, your staff, and your patients," said Dr. Daniel German, orthobrain Founder and CEO. "Every SimplyClear treatment plan comes with Orthodontist led comprehensive support via orthobrain Core, delivering the tools you need to produce proven results."

SimplyClear is now available to dentists and DSOs. SimplyClear costs, on average, 30% less than competing clear aligner systems and provides a better orthodontic experience with precise, predictable results and happy and healthy smiles.

For more information, www.orthobrain.com/simplyclear.

orthobrain was founded in 2016 as a proven dental practice growth system that makes integrating orthodontics into dental practices easy. In the last six years, the company has provided the highest level of care to patients – from patient acquisition to treatment – to grow practice capabilities and clinical confidence.

About orthobrain®

orthobrain®, founded by Dr. Dan German, was established to provide orthodontic options to dentists looking to offer orthodontic services to patients. orthobrain® is a proven dental practice growth system that makes integrating orthodontics easy and profitable with a total solution that combines digital technology, proprietary AI and learning systems with the expertise of orthodontists. Today, orthobrain® makes orthodontic care – and beautiful smiles – available to patients everywhere at a scale never before possible. Visit orthobrain.com for more information.

