AN INDUSTRY FIRST: FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES PRODUCES CULTIVATED LAMB, EXPANDING ITS PRODUCT LINE AND TRANSFORMING THE GLOBAL LANDSCAPE

Cultivated meat leader's milestone achievement lays the groundwork for new species expansion and accelerates momentum as the company prepares commercialization in the U.S.

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Meat Technologies ("Future Meat"), the industry-leading company developing innovative food technology to produce cultivated meat, announced today it has produced its first cultivated lamb, which looks, cooks, and tastes like conventional ground lamb meat, making it ideal for burgers, kebabs, and more. Accelerating the development of a cultivated lamb product is set to transform the global landscape. The European Union is the world's largest lamb consumer, and lamb is the primary meat source for numerous countries across the Middle East, Northern Africa, and parts of Asia. Reaching this milestone with ovine cell lines means the company can now produce cultivated lamb at scale and accelerate its innovation focus to expanding into even more animal species.

Future Meat Announces an Industry FIRST: Cultivated Lamb (PRNewswire)

Future Meat's cultivated lamb looks, cooks, and tastes like conventional ground lamb meat

"In passing this milestone, Future Meat reinforces its position as a leader and pioneer in the cultivated meat industry and shows again the limitless potential of how innovation can drive sustainable solutions," said Nicole Johnson-Hoffman, CEO of Future Meat. "The key learnings will be leveraged as we work to produce other meats, including beef and pork, increasing Future Meat's market offerings for consumers."

Future Meat's development of cultivated lamb started in 2019 with fibroblast cells isolated from Awassi sheep, generating two independent ovine cell lines, that divide indefinitely.

"Future Meat has been the first company to remove Fetal Bovine Serum, and all other animal components, from its growth media," said Prof. Yaakov Nahmias, President, Founder and Chief Science Officer of Future Meat Technologies. "Future Meat's approach leans on the natural spontaneous immortalization of fibroblasts, rather than genetic modification. This is the key to Future Meat's cells being non-GMO."

"Since lamb has a uniquely distinct flavor, it is very clear if a cultivated substitute is on or off the mark," said Michael Lenahan, General Manager of Future Meat. "The reason Future Meat's cultivated lamb is indistinguishable from conventional lamb is because it is, first and foremost, real meat. It sizzles, sears and tastes just like people expect—it's amazing."

Moving forward, as the company prepares to enter the U.S. market, Future Meat will shift its focus to scaling up production of its cultivated meat products, including lamb and chicken, at its new production facility, which is expected to break ground in 2022.

About Future Meat

Future Meat is the first cultivated meat company to break the commercial viability cost barrier, making cultivated meat that is delicious, healthy, sustainable, and available for widespread consumption. Future Meat created lines of animal cells grow forever without genetic modifications, removing the need to harvest animals. The company produces cultivated meat with environmental, health, and ethical benefits that will help will radically transform the global production of meat. www.future-meat.com .

Future Meat uses animal fibroblasts to replicate the meat in a lab, producing a non-GMO product that is cost-effective, sustainable, and completely scalable, without harming a single animal through the process (PRNewswire)

Headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Future Meat is the first cultivated meat company to break the commercial viability cost barrier, making cultivated meat that is delicious, non-GMO, healthy, sustainable, and available for widespread consumption. (PRNewsfoto/Future Meat Technologies) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Future Meat Technologies