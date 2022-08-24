SUBARU SCORES TOP MARKS ACROSS SEVERAL CATEGORIES IN AMERICAN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION INDEX SURVEY AUTOMOBILE STUDY

Subaru Recognized for Safety, Dependability and Product Quality for Second Consecutive Year

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that the automaker was ranked number one in Safety, Drive Performance and Service Quality, and was also top-rated amongst other automakers for Dependability, Product Quality and Overall ACSI® Score in the 2022 American Customer Satisfaction Index Survey (ACSI) Automobile Study.

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study (PRNewswire)

The ACSI study and rankings are based on customers' opinions of their own vehicles, and results are reported on a 100-point scale. In the ACSI 2021-2022 Automotive Study of mass market vehicles, Subaru was rated as:

#1 Brand for Safety, two years in a row

#1 Brand for Drive Performance

#1 Brand for Service Quality

Top-rated for Dependability, two years in a row

Top-rated for Product Quality, two years in a row

Top-rated for Customer Satisfaction

"We are pleased to be recognized by the ACSI as the No. 1 automotive brand in safety, drive performance and service quality – especially because this recognition comes directly from Subaru customers," said Thomas J. Doll, President and Chief Executive Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "We understand that safety, quality and dependability are our customer's top concerns, and we will continue to deliver the top-notch Subaru ownership experience they expect."

Developed in 1994 at the University of Michigan, ACSI is the only national cross-industry measure of customer satisfaction in the United States. The ACSI tracks more than 400 companies in 47 consumer industries across 10 economic sectors on an annual basis, and is the largest single benchmarking study in the U.S.

For more information on the ACSI and the automobile rankings, visit theACSI.org. ACSI is a registered trademark of American Customer Satisfaction LLC.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Jessica Caufield

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-3173

jcaufi@subaru.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.