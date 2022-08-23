Suncast Sponsored Golfer, Sam Bennett, Wins 122nd U.S. Amateur Championship

Bennett's win earns him exemptions into next year's Masters and U.S. Open

BATAVIA, Ill., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncast Corporation is pleased to announce that Sam Bennett, Suncast sponsored golfer, has won the 122nd U.S. Amateur Championship. Bennett's name will now join the ranks of golf legends including Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Arnold Palmer, and Jack Nicklaus on the revered Havemeyer Trophy. The win also cements Bennett's place in next year's Masters, U.S. Open Championship, and Open Championship.

Sam Bennett, winner of the 122nd U.S. Amateur Championship, holds the legendary Havemeyer Trophy. (PRNewswire)

About his win, Bennett says "Winning the U.S. Amateur is a dream come true for me. To put my name on a trophy with so many other greats, it's a very humbling yet rewarding accomplishment. I want to thank Suncast in particular for their support this week in winning this prestigious event."

Suncast has a long history of supporting young adults in pursuing their dreams. From its strong apprenticeship program with local colleges, to supplying school supplies to community members in need, Suncast understands that supporting the next generation of leaders and innovators is the best way to ensure a bright future. When asked about the sponsorship, Bennett says "Suncast represents quality, innovation and sustainability in the way they conduct business. These are all traits that I identify with. Together we make a great team."

Sam Bennett was raised in Madisonville, Texas before joining the team at Texas A&M, where he is currently a senior. The road to success has not been an easy one for Bennett, who tragically lost his father in June 2021 after a seven-year battle with Early-Onset Alzheimer's. His father's last words of advice, "don't wait to do something," are tattooed on Bennett's left forearm where he looks at them daily for motivation.

To follow Sam Bennett's impressive golf career, check out his Instagram @sambennettgolf.

