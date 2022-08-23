AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of July 31, 2022.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.









Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28 - 05/15/32


2.68 %

2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27


1.72 %

3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33


0.70 %

4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32


0.67 %

5) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27


0.63 %

6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28


0.56 %

7) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29


0.55 %

8) CSC Holdings LLC 5.75%, 01/15/30


0.53 %

9) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 08/15/29


0.52 %

10) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 8.678%, 04/15/35


0.48 %




Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media


7.24 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


5.90 %

Energy


5.47 %

Basic


3.38 %

Communications - Telecommunications


3.36 %

Services


3.17 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


3.13 %

Technology


2.90 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


2.86 %

Capital Goods


2.83 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


2.79 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


2.40 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.70 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.66 %

Transportation - Services


0.59 %

Other Industrial


0.13 %

SUBTOTAL


47.51 %

Credit Default Swaps


23.67 %

Financial Institutions



Banking


1.99 %

Finance


1.50 %

REITs


1.11 %

Brokerage


0.71 %

Insurance


0.64 %

Other Finance


0.51 %

SUBTOTAL


6.46 %

Utility



Electric


0.69 %

Other Utility


0.14 %

Natural Gas


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


0.86 %

SUBTOTAL


78.50 %

Interest Rate Futures


13.47 %

Corporates - Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Telecommunications


1.01 %

Basic


0.86 %

Energy


0.82 %

Communications - Media


0.50 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.48 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.48 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.40 %

Technology


0.36 %

Capital Goods


0.26 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.25 %

Other Industrial


0.19 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.11 %

Services


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


5.74 %

Financial Institutions



Banking


2.90 %

Insurance


1.52 %

Finance


0.67 %

REITs


0.28 %

Brokerage


0.12 %

Other Finance


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


5.51 %

Utility



Electric


0.04 %

SUBTOTAL


0.04 %

SUBTOTAL


11.29 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps


4.78 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS


0.94 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


5.74 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate


4.36 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate


0.44 %

Agency Fixed Rate


0.36 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate


0.36 %

SUBTOTAL


5.52 %

Global Governments


5.10 %

Bank Loans



Industrial



Technology


0.83 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.76 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.68 %

Capital Goods


0.51 %

Energy


0.46 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.35 %

Other Industrial


0.31 %

Communications - Media


0.24 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.14 %

Services


0.11 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.09 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.04 %

SUBTOTAL


4.52 %

Financial Institutions



Insurance


0.27 %

Finance


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


0.29 %

Utility



Electric


0.18 %

SUBTOTAL


0.18 %

SUBTOTAL


4.99 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic


1.18 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.71 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.70 %

Energy


0.70 %

Capital Goods


0.42 %

Technology


0.19 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.13 %

Communications - Media


0.09 %

Services


0.07 %

Transportation - Services


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


4.21 %

Utility



Electric


0.53 %

SUBTOTAL


0.53 %

Financial Institutions



REITs


0.10 %

Banking


0.06 %

Insurance


0.04 %

Finance


0.02 %

Other Finance


0.01 %

SUBTOTAL


0.23 %

SUBTOTAL


4.97 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate


4.46 %

SUBTOTAL


4.46 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns


3.89 %

Credit Default Swaps


0.26 %

SUBTOTAL


4.15 %

Total Return Swaps


1.46 %

Common Stocks


1.42 %

Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds


0.74 %

SUBTOTAL


0.74 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds


0.48 %

Inflation-Linked Securities


0.21 %

Preferred Stocks



Industrials


0.20 %

SUBTOTAL


0.20 %

Asset-Backed Securities



Autos - Fixed Rate


0.08 %

Other ABS - Fixed Rate


0.05 %

SUBTOTAL


0.13 %

Warrants


0.07 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments


-0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


-0.03 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-1.58 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents



Cash


3.51 %

Funds and Investment Trusts


1.12 %

SUBTOTAL


4.63 %

Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets


-13.36 %

Swap Offsets


-32.56 %

SUBTOTAL


-45.92 %

TOTAL


100.00 %




Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States


73.07 %

United Kingdom


3.44 %

Canada


2.00 %

France


1.76 %

Luxembourg


1.74 %

Brazil


1.50 %

Mexico


1.18 %

Germany


1.14 %

Spain


0.94 %

Italy


0.71 %

Dominican Republic


0.63 %

India


0.62 %

Switzerland


0.61 %

Australia


0.56 %

Colombia


0.52 %

Bahrain


0.51 %

Israel


0.49 %

Finland


0.44 %

Macau


0.41 %

Sweden


0.40 %

Cote D'Ivoire


0.39 %

Netherlands


0.39 %

Hong Kong


0.38 %

Oman


0.38 %

Nigeria


0.36 %

Argentina


0.34 %

China


0.32 %

Peru


0.30 %

Angola


0.29 %

Senegal


0.27 %

Indonesia


0.24 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)


0.23 %

Ghana


0.22 %

Gabon


0.19 %

Ireland


0.17 %

Egypt


0.16 %

South Africa


0.16 %

Zambia


0.15 %

Denmark


0.14 %

Ecuador


0.14 %

Ukraine


0.14 %

El Salvador


0.11 %

Japan


0.11 %

Turkey


0.11 %

Guatemala


0.08 %

Jamaica


0.07 %

Venezuela


0.07 %

Belgium


0.04 %

Bermuda


0.04 %

Chile


0.04 %

Kuwait


0.04 %

Morocco


0.04 %

Panama


0.04 %

Cayman Islands


0.02 %

Czech Republic


0.02 %

Norway


0.02 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents


1.12 %

Total Investments


100.00 %




Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

US Dollar


99.95 %

Canadian Dollar


0.10 %

Euro


0.04 %

Norwegian Krone


0.03 %

Argentine Peso


0.01 %

Japanese Yen


0.01 %

Singapore Dollar


0.01 %

New Taiwan Dollar


0.01 %

Australian Dollar


-0.01 %

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)


-0.01 %

New Zealand Dollar


-0.01 %

Swedish Krona


-0.01 %

Colombian Peso


-0.12 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA


7.61 %

AA


0.45 %

A


1.00 %

BBB


13.58 %

BB


38.07 %

B


23.86 %

CCC


8.14 %

CC


0.16 %

C


0.11 %

D


0.02 %

Not Rated


4.44 %

Short Term Investments


1.12 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-1.58 %

N/A


3.02 %

Total


100.00 %




Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year


3.50 %

1 To 5 Years


40.17 %

5 To 10 Years


47.06 %

10 To 20 Years


3.68 %

20 To 30 Years


2.82 %

More than 30 Years


1.28 %

Other


1.49 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:


7.38 %

Average Bond Price:


90.52

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:


0.00 %

Investment Operations:


32.2%*

Preferred Stock:


0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00 %

VMTP Shares:


0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:


32.20 %

Average Maturity:


    6.53 Years

Effective Duration:


    4.66 Years

Total Net Assets:


$951.17 Million

Net Asset Value:


$11.03

Total Number of Holdings:


1,589

Portfolio Turnover:


40.00 %




* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.






The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.



