Vail Resorts Announces Operating Plans for 2022/23 North American Ski and Ride Season

Company shares opening dates with season kicking off in October at Keystone Resort

Lift tickets to be limited every day of the season, across all 37 resorts

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vail Resorts today announced the opening dates of its 37 North American resorts, offering skiing and riding coast-to-coast and one of the longest seasons in the country for its Epic Pass Holders. Additionally, the company shared it will limit lift ticket sales throughout the entirety of the 2022/23 season to prioritize the mountain experience for its guests.

"We care deeply about our guests' experience at our resorts," said James O'Donnell, president of Vail Resorts' Mountain division. "Limiting lift tickets throughout the season, alongside the big investments we're making at our resorts and in our team members, will help us provide our guests with an Experience of a Lifetime this winter."

Vail Resorts is investing heavily in its strongest asset this season – its team members, by increasing employee pay and leadership development opportunities, and investing in affordable employee housing and other employee benefits and perks. Additionally, the company is making a bold investment in many exciting lift upgrades across its resorts to help guests move up and around the mountain faster and more easily. This includes 18 new chairlifts and gondolas, as well as a restaurant upgrade and snowmaking investments – all which are on track to open this season.

Guests can also expect more normal indoor operations this season as dining facilities will no longer require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or dining reservations. More details below.

RESORT OPENING DATES

The season will kick off at Keystone Resort in October, opening as soon as weather and conditions permit, along with some help from its state-of-the-art, energy-efficient snowmaking system. Another 16 of the company's North American resorts are set to open for skiing and riding in November, from Whistler Blackcomb and Heavenly in the West, to Vail and Breckenridge in the Rockies, to Okemo and Mt. Snow in Vt., as well as the company's newest North American resort, Seven Springs in Pa.

The season will continue into the spring, with Kirkwood Resort planning to stay open until the end of April, and Whistler Blackcomb and Breckenridge planning to operate well into May.

Planned opening dates across the company's 37 North American resorts, which are subject to change based on weather and conditions , include:

ROCKIES & WEST REGIONS

Mid-Oct. : Keystone (CO)

Nov. 11 : Breckenridge (CO), Vail (CO)

Nov. 18 : Heavenly (CA), Northstar (CA), Park City (UT)

Nov. 23 : Beaver Creek (CO), Crested Butte (CO)

Nov . 24 : Whistler Blackcomb ( British Columbia )

Dec. 2 : Kirkwood (CA), Stevens Pass (WA)

EAST REGION

Nov. 11 : Mt. Snow (VT)

Nov. 18 : Afton Alps (MN), Hunter (NY), Stowe (VT), Wildcat (NH)

Nov . 19 : Okemo (VT)

Nov. 23 : Mt. Sunapee (NH)

Nov. 25 : Seven Springs (PA)

Dec. 2 : Attitash (NH), Crotched (NH), Jack Frost (PA)

Dec. 3 : Mt. Brighton (MI), Wilmot (WI)

Dec . 16 : Big Boulder (PA), Liberty (PA), Roundtop (PA), Whitetail (PA)

Dec. 17 : Alpine Valley (OH), Boston Mills and Brandywine (OH), Hidden Valley (MO), Mad River (OH), Paoli Peaks (IN), Snow Creek (MO)

Dec. 23: Hidden Valley (PA), Laurel Mountain (PA)

LIFT TICKET LIMITATIONS

Guests planning to visit this winter – whether one day or every day – are encouraged to purchase their lift access in advance – whether it is a lift ticket, Epic Day Pass or season pass. Lift tickets will be limited every day, across every resort, during the 2022/23 season in order to preserve the guest experience at each resort. Availability of lift tickets will be visible on resort websites in the coming weeks. If tickets are sold out online, guests will not be able to purchase them at ticket windows.

Passes, including Epic Day Passes, and Pass Holder benefit tickets will not be limited. There is also no impact to guests who enroll in ski and ride school lessons that include lift access, or to employee and dependent pass access.

Skiers and riders have until Labor Day (Sept. 5) to lock in their Epic Pass before prices increase. Pass products, including regional passes and day passes, are available now on the Epic Pass website.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Vail Resorts will not require face coverings, vaccines or dining reservations this coming season across its resorts. With safety as its top priority, the company will continue to monitor the changing dynamics of the pandemic, but at this time does not plan to have any of these measures in place. Employees will continue to complete daily health screenings and resorts will still apply enhanced cleaning practices.

WINTER LODGING SALE

For a limited time, travelers who book their winter trips in advance will receive discounted rates on lodging. From Aug. 30-Sept. 6, Vail Resorts' Winter Getaway Sale will feature the best winter lodging rates across its portfolio of premier mountain destinations in North America. Epic Pass Holders can take advantage of the deal sooner with early access to the sale starting Aug. 25. Plus, Epic Pass Holders receive an additional 20% off lodging rates with Epic Mountain Rewards.

GETTING EXCITED FOR 2022/23

For more information on what's new and exciting this season, click below to hear from some of our North American resorts:

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the Rock Resorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com, or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com.

