Talend Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend , a global leader in data integration and data management, today announced it has once again been named by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the August 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools . This is the seventh consecutive time that Talend has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant based on the company's ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Gartner defines data integration as the discipline comprising the architectural patterns, methodologies, and tools that allow organizations to achieve consistent access and delivery of data across a wide spectrum of data sources and data types to meet the data consumption requirements of business applications and end users. Data integration tools enable organizations to access, integrate, transform, process, and move data spanning various endpoints and across any infrastructure to support their data integration use cases.

"We believe that our recognition for the seventh consecutive year as a Leader validates the strategic importance and value Talend continues to provide for businesses, especially in times of economic uncertainty," said Jamie Fiorda, CMO, Talend. "Healthy data can determine the success or failure of any initiative involving data, including analytics, cloud modernization, operationalization of data, or data governance. Businesses need proven solutions like Talend to enable data health and deliver meaningful business outcomes."

Talend removes technological and skills-based barriers to working effectively with data across your entire organization. The company's cloud-independent unified data integration and management solutions ensure businesses become data-driven by achieving organization-wide data health.

Talend Data Fabric is the only end to end data integration platform that simplifies all aspects of working with trusted data for analysis and use, driving critical business outcomes.

In the report, Gartner also notes, "Through 2024, manual data integration tasks will be reduced by up to 50% through the adoption of data fabric design patterns that support augmented data integration." Additionally, "By 2024, AI-enabled augmented data management and integration will reduce the need for IT specialists by up to 30%."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Talend

Talend, a global leader in data integration and data management, is taking the work out of working with data.

Talend offers the only end-to-end platform that combines enterprise-grade data integration, integrity, and governance capabilities to unify data across any cloud, hybrid, or multi-cloud environment. With Talend's no-code and low-code modules, data experts and business users actively collaborate to make data more discoverable, usable, and valuable organization-wide. Over 7,250 customers around the world rely on Talend for healthy data and a healthy business.

For more information, please visit www.talend.comand follow us on LinkedIn.com and Twitter @Talend.

