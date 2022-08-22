MioTech Strengthens Regional and International Leadership with Appointment of ex-MSCI's Jack Lin

HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MioTech, the AI-based sustainability data and technology provider, announced today the appointment of finance veteran Jack Lin as President effective immediately. With over 20 years of experience and leadership in the financial industry, Lin will provide MioTech with further depth and strategic guidance to accelerate international growth and innovation plans.

Jack Lin was previously Managing Director and Head of APAC Client Coverage at MSCI (MSCI:US), the world-renowned index, ESG and portfolio analytics provider. He was also a member of MSCI's Global Executive Committee. Prior to MSCI, Lin was a member of the Asia regional senior management team of the French asset management company Amundi, one of the world's largest investment managers by assets under management, which acquired Pioneer Investments, where Lin was its longtime Head of Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. He spent decades leading and managing teams in the global asset management industry, including as Head of Asia Pacific and Co-CEO International at US-based Janus Capital and Managing Director in Asia at Franklin Templeton. In 2003, Lin was seconded by Franklin Templeton to be the founding CEO of Franklin Templeton Sealand Fund Management, one of the first Sino-Foreign JV Asset Management companies in China. Since 1994, Lin has helped Franklin Templeton to establish its operations in markets such as Japan, Vietnam, China and Korea.

At MioTech, Lin will provide visionary and strategic leadership as well as drive expansion across different markets. As President, Lin will also lead key partnerships and enrich MioTech's green finance offerings to financial institutions as the company continues to advance its growing pipeline.

"MioTech is a pioneer in the ESG industry in Asia," said Jack Lin. "Its proprietary AI-driven data and methodology offer clients unparalleled insights into the key factors that drive the trends of ESG metrics for individual institutions as well as the market overall. I am honored to play a role in helping MioTech to increase transparency and adoption of ESG standards to the benefit of its clients and their underlying constituents."

Co-founder and CEO of MioTech, Jason Tu, added: "Jack's experience pioneering businesses across APAC and his strong background in the financial industry will accelerate MioTech's presence and growth in the entire APAC region. We are thrilled to see his profound industry knowledge combined with MioTech's innovation and technology to boost our growth."

About MioTech

MioTech uses artificial intelligence to solve the sustainability, climate change, carbon emissions reduction, and social responsibility challenges faced by financial institutions, corporations, governments and individuals. Its comprehensive coverage of ESG data helps financial institutions make the right decisions in green finance and responsible investments. Its software helps corporations manage ESG reporting, improve energy efficiency, track and reduce carbon emissions. Its app builds green-conscious communities and promotes low-carbon lifestyles among individuals.

Founded in Hong Kong, MioTech also has offices in Shanghai, Beijing, and Singapore. Its world-renowned investors include ZhenFund, Horizons Ventures, TOM Group, Moody's, HSBC, Guotai Junan International, GIC, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

