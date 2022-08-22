Imerys to Sell its Sahuarita Arizona Operation to Cimbar Performance Minerals

ROSWELL, Ga., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imerys today announced that it has signed and closed an agreement to sell its Sahuarita Arizona operation to Cimbar Performance Minerals, a global leader in the delivery of performance mineral-based additive solutions specializing in barium sulfate, talc, and alumina trihydrate (ATH). Cimbar Performance Minerals is headquartered in Chatsworth, Georgia and operates 16 production sites in the United States, Mexico, China and Pakistan. Financial details were not disclosed.

Imerys Logo 2020 (PRNewsfoto/IMERYS) (PRNewswire)

Imerys Sahuarita Arizona operation produces dry coarse and screen grade calcium carbonate and is operating on more than 40 acres in Sahuarita Arizona. The business is #1 High Brightness GCC supplier in the state of Arizona and serves several end markets including building and infrastructure (cement and chips), joint compounds, and agriculture (animal feed).

"In Cimbar, we have a partner that shares our team's passion for delivering outstanding customer outcomes," said Jim Murberger, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Imerys Performance Minerals Americas. "Our goal was to find a new home for our Sahuarita Arizona operation where it can leverage its full potential. Cimbar is an excellent fit for our employees and business."

Imerys Sahuarita Arizona business is a well-designed operation with a history of operational excellence. It has a well established position in the local market and access to high quality reserves.

About Imerys

The world leader in mineral-based specialty solutions for industry, with €4.4 billion revenue and 17,000 employees in 2021, Imerys delivers high value-added, functional solutions to diversified industrial sectors, from processing industries to consumer goods. The Group draws on its knowledge of applications, technological expertise and its material science know-how to deliver solutions based on beneficiation of its mineral resources, synthetic minerals and formulations. These contribute essential properties to customers' products and performance, including refractoriness, hardness, conductivity, opacity, durability, purity, lightness, filtration, absorption and repellency. Imerys is determined to develop responsibly, in particular by fostering the emergence of environmentally-friendly products and processes.



For more information: www.imerys.com

Contact:

Paul Michael Flake

Imerys Performance Minerals Americas

100 Mansell Court East, Roswell, GA 30076

Ph. (404)259-1136

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IMERYS