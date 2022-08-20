Pet Supplies Plus Announces Winner of OptimPlus™ "Feed Great, Feel Great" Sweepstakes and Makes Donation to Deserving Local Pet Shelter

Largest Pet Retail Franchise Gifts $15,000 Worth of Prizes to Winners Nationwide, Donates $5,000 of Merchandise to Jacksonville Humane Society

LIVONIA, Mich., Aug. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise in the United States, launched the addition of OptimPlus™ to their roster of private brand offerings in June. In conjunction with this launch, Pet Supplies Plus sponsored a "Feed Great, Feel Great" sweepstakes for pet parents nationwide with nearly $15,000 worth of prizes.

Pet Supplies Plus + OptimPlus (PRNewswire)

Out of more than 60,000 entrants, the grand prize winner was a Los Angeles area-resident who will receive a Pet Supplies Plus pet care gift basket valued at $250, a $1,000 Pet Supplies Plus gift card, a one-year supply of OptimPlus and a $500 Spa Finder gift card. Twenty-five additional winners nationwide each received a $100 Pet Supplies Plus gift card, a $100 Vitamin Shoppe gift card and a three-month supply of OptimPlus.

As part of the new brand launch, Pet Supplies Plus also conducted a nomination-based contest on their social platforms. The contest was tied to "Feed a Rescue Pet Week" and neighbors were encouraged to nominate a local animal shelter or rescue to win $5,000 worth of products, including OptimPlus food, to help support their organization. Of the more than 4,000 nominations received, the selected winner is the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS), who cares for thousands of dogs and cats each year, and offers a variety of programs including adoption, lost pet resources, training classes and more.

"This donation came at the very best time," said Denise Deisler, CEO of the Jacksonville Humane Society. "JHS is proud to support many families every week with our pet food pantry, but we can also do so with the generous support of friends like Pet Supplies Plus. Sometimes the difference between a pet entering a shelter and staying with their family is just one bag of food. This donation will help keep pets happy, healthy and at home!"

"I'd like to congratulate all of the sweepstakes winners and Jacksonville Humane Society as the winner of our 'Feed a Rescue Pet Week' social media giveaway," said Chris Rowland, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Supplies Plus. "We are honored to be able to gift $15,000 worth of prizes to neighbors nationwide and make a donation to JHS to support their food pantry. Pet Supplies Plus is excited about the positive response surrounding the OptimPlus launch and will continue to provide quality, affordable options to pet parents everywhere."

OptimPlus formulas are just as unique as each pet, focusing on their life stage, breed size, health and dietary needs. All varieties of natural dry dog and cat food are made with an enriching blend of vitamins, minerals and nutrients to provide a complete and balanced diet. OptimPlus deliberately selects each ingredient and always puts real animal proteins first. Every formula also contains guaranteed live probiotics to help support healthy digestion, an important part of a pet's overall wellness.

Pet Supplies Plus offers a wide array of natural pet foods and a variety of made-in-the-USA pet consumables, including food, treats, rawhide and chews. Set in welcoming neighborhood environments, Pet Supplies Plus team members get to know their neighbors and pets by name at every store. Full-service grooming, self-serve pet wash stations and fresh bakery treats are also available in-store at many locations. Neighbors can now fill prescriptions online and receive home delivery for quality medications and specialty diets. Whether shopping in-store or online, Pet Supplies Plus makes choosing local easy. For more information, visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Our shelves are stocked with the right products, including a wide selection of natural and made in the USA products. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop with us in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest independent pet store with over 630 locations in 40 states and counting, we make shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

Media Contact: Marisa Beaumont, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300 or mbeaumont@fishmanpr.com

Franchise Pet Supplies Plus is focused on making it easier to get better products for your pet. (PRNewsfoto/Pet Supplies Plus) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus