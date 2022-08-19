If You Purchased Lime-A-Rita® or other Ritas™ Branded Drinks, You May Be Eligible to Receive a Partial Refund from a Class Action Settlement

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit filed against Defendant Anheuser-Busch, LLC regarding Lime-A-Rita® and other Ritas™ Branded Drinks for alleged violations of false advertising laws for allegedly implying that that Ritas™ Brand Products contain certain distilled spirits (such as tequila) and/or wine when they do not. The Defendant denies all allegations and has settled this lawsuit to avoid further litigation. The Court has not decided who is right. If you purchased one or more Ritas™ Brand Products for personal consumption, and not for resale, from January 1, 2018 through July 19, 2022 you are included in the Settlement and may be eligible to receive a partial refund of up to $9.75 without proof of purchase, or $21.75 if you do have proof of your purchases. However, if you want to receive a payment from the Settlement, you must file a claim. To see a list of the Ritas™ Brand Products, or to file a claim, please visit www.RitasSettlement.com.

The deadline to file a claim is December 16, 2022. You can also download a paper claim from the website or by calling the phone number below. If you do not want to be bound by the Settlement you must exclude yourself by November 11, 2022. If you do not exclude yourself, you may object to the Settlement by November 11, 2022. The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on December 2, 2022, to determine whether to approve the Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate.

This notice is only a short summary of the lawsuit and your rights. Detailed information about the claims in the lawsuit, the Defendants' reply and all of your rights if you are a Class Member is available at www.RitasSettlement.com or by calling toll-free 1-888-905-0657.

