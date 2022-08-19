Fairfax County PD Deploys Axon's My90 Feedback Tool to Better Engage with Community

First Major City Chief's Association member to deploy Axon's My90 platform to collect confidential feedback from community members

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (NASDAQ: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), a Major City Chief's Association member, is utilizing Axon's latest community engagement tool, My90 , as a part of a collaborative partnership.

My90 is a tool used to engage the public, collect feedback, and build trust following service calls. Using data and confidential feedback, agencies can take action and see the impact they are having within their communities. Community members can provide valuable input, allowing agencies a platform to facilitate genuine community engagement to measure what's working well and what they can improve.

"My90 is a great way to engage with our community to better understand how the public feels about interactions with our agency," says Chief Davis, Fairfax County Police Department. "Since deploying a trial of My90, we have collected over 3,000 responses in just over two months. We have the opportunity to review these results to gain valuable feedback on an ongoing basis from people we have just served."

"We created My90 as a way for members of the public to give confidential feedback about their interactions with law enforcement officers," says Kona Shen, Axon's VP/GM of My90. "We are excited to be partnering with FCPD as they leverage these surveys within their community to continue to improve services and build strong relationships between their officers and community."

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 270,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 . Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

