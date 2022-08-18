World Energy to Build Its Second SAF Facility at Its Current Houston Ship Channel Production and Distribution Hub

­–Facility to serve fast growing U.S. and global markets efficiently by pipe and water, replicating current initiative at the company's groundbreaking Los Angeles refinery­ –

HOUSTON and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Energy, a carbon-net-zero solutions provider, today announced it is launching advanced engineering plans to convert its existing assets in Houston to launch a new Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) hub that will enable the company to produce another 250 million gallons of SAF annually by 2025. On Earth Day, the company announced plans to produce 250 million gallons of SAF annually by 2024 at its Paramount, Calif. site in response to the growing demand for net-zero carbon aviation. Production in Houston will nearly double the company's volume capacity by 2025, making the low-carbon fuel available to most U.S. and many global markets for the first time. The move will also get the company more than halfway to meeting its commitment to produce one billion gallons of SAF by 2030, five years ahead of that goal.

(PRNewsfoto/World Energy) (PRNewswire)

World Energy's current biofuel facilities, acquired in 2016, are located on the Houston Ship Channel at mile zero of all major U.S. pipelines, with direct deep water access at the heart of the U.S. energy production and distribution complex, and directly connected to two local international airports.

"Houston is the logical choice for World Energy's Aviation Zero plant two," said Gene Gebolys, CEO, World Energy. "Not only does our positioning here provide unparalleled finished product access but provides tremendous access to global feedstocks, emerging sources of low-carbon hydrogen, and even access to captured carbon to advance commercialization of innovative new processes for the production of SAF. We've been operating here in various capacities nearly two decades and we recognize why Houston is the beating heart of America's energy complex."

World Energy operates the world's first and still America's only SAF plant in Los Angeles where the company is in the midst of a two billion dollar expansion project to boost capacity to 375 million gallons of renewable fuels to decarbonize road, rail, water, and air transport. Amazon Air, United, JetBlue, Rolls-Royce, and Boeing are among many current partners using SAF to advance low-carbon air travel and to accelerate the drive to large scale aviation decarbonization.

About Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Neat SAF is a 100 percent sustainable fuel made entirely of renewable resources and contains no fossil-based feedstock. It is not co-processed with fossil fuel in traditional oil refineries, and its carbon attributes comply with all state and U.S. federal regulations for advanced biofuels. Its lifecycle carbon emissions are currently up to 85 percent lower than conventional jet fuel. It is currently approved at a 50/50 blend level with conventional jet fuel for commercial use. World Energy continues to collaborate with industry leaders to gain approval for pure 100 percent renewable SAF use in regular commercial aviation to enable a future of carbon net-zero fossil-free flight.

About World Energy

World Energy is a low-carbon solutions provider focused on helping the world's leading companies make their carbon net-zero commitments real. The company is delivering ever-better solutions at an ever-greater scale to efficiently cut, accurately account, and transparently report carbon emissions reductions in operations based in air and on water, rail, and road. Founded on Earth Day in Boston in 1998, the company has been commercializing, producing, and distributing low-carbon fuels for more than two decades. www.worldenergy.net.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE World Energy