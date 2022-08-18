Resecurity Named as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Cybersecurity Companies by Inc. Magazine

Resecurity claims spot on Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row, raking #2477 and reporting 234% revenue growth over the past three years

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc., a cybersecurity company based in Los Angeles, California, was recently recognized by Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Ranked as one of the fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies, Resecurity was number 2477 on the list for achieving 234 percent of revenue growth in past three years.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 230 percent and total revenue reached $317.2 billion. Together, those companies added more than one million jobs over the past three years.

The recognition comes after a record year for the company, including a recent acquisition of Cybit Sec, a vulnerability assessment and penetration testing company, and the launch of their latest product offering, the Digital Identity Protection Platform. Resecurity has fueled its growth with strategic investments into R&D, expanding its international and channel sales presence, and scaling its industry partnerships.

"The Inc. 5000 list is home to some of the most innovative companies in the market today. Resecurity is proud to have earned a top spot on this prestigious list. This growth is a testament to cybersecurity's critical role in the future. We're committed to accelerating this growth with strategic partnerships and investments in R&D, allowing us to help more individuals and enterprises combat ever-evolving cyber threats," said Gene Yoo, Resecurity CEO.

Resecurity's SaaS solution combines XDR/endpoint protection, cyber threat intelligence and digital risk management, enabling customers ranging from Fortune 500 corporations to governments to protect their ecosystem. The innovative platform allows administrators to reduce potential blind spots and security gaps by quickly seeing in-depth analysis and specific artifacts obtained through the dark web, botnets activity, network intelligence and high-quality threat intelligence data.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member of Infragard, AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC, the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA) and Mexico (AmChamMX). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

