LONGi among 2022 best-managed companies in China

XI'AN, China, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 12, 2022, Deloitte China announced 50 winners of the 2022 China's Best Managed Companies award program. LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (LONGi) was among the selected companies, becoming part of the global BMC enterprise with its outstanding performance in the global framework of Deloitte's Management Excellence Standards in the four dimensions of "Strategy, Capability, Commitment and Finance".

The global BMC program was co-launched by Deloitte, Bank of Singapore, HKUST Business School and Harvard Business Review. The program has a 29-year history and aims to identify organizations with exceptional and systematic management skills. As the only international award that comprehensively evaluates the management system of private enterprises in China, all the previous winners are "hidden champions" and top private enterprises from various segments in China.

"The 2022 Best Managed winners have demonstrated strong business performance as well as brand values. Despite these companies having faced multiple challenges like COVID-19, they exemplified the resilience and ability to rapidly recover from the pandemic and adapt to new situations," said Xu Ke, managing partner of Deloitte Private China.

"LONGi has always been a firm believer in longtermism. It not only takes long-term reliability as the basic principle of product development but also innovatively promotes the concept of 'producing clean energy products from clean energy' in the photovoltaic industry, adhering to responsible production and shouldering increasing responsibility for global sustainable development." In an interview with Deloitte China and Harvard Business Review, Zhong Baoshen, Chairman of LONGi, noted that while LONGi is innovative, reliability should be the primary standard, so that these long-term energy assets can be preserved and the benefits can be fully utilized.

During this year's event, representatives from 50 award-winning companies discussed how to transcend the economic cycle and collaborate to achieve greater social value by focusing on the themes of "Co-Creating Customers" and "Co-Creating Environment". Liu Xiaodong, Board Secretary of LONGi, accepted the award on behalf of the company and announced co-creation initiatives for 2022-2023 on behalf of all BMC winners as the annual rotating chairman enterprise.

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world' and brand philosophy of 'Steadfast and Reliable Technology Leadership', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has, more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

