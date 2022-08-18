For the Eighth Consecutive Year, HumanN Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 3239 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 163.5% Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine recently released that HumanN, an industry leader in functional nutrition and life sciences, was named for the eighth consecutive year on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

HumanN bestselling products: Memory & Focus, Turmeric Chews, Tart Cherry Gummies, SuperBeets Heart Chews, & SuperBeets Powder (PRNewswire)

"HumanN named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the 8th consecutive year"

"We are honored that HumanN has achieved the rarified air of being named to the Inc. 5000 for 8 consecutive years!" says CEO and Co-Founder, Joel Kocher. "One of our company's values is to perpetually adapt to the new challenges every new year brings. Our supremely talented team has done that again and again, every year since HumanN was founded."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Strategic innovation propels the team at HumanN to continue to adapt, developing new markets and opportunities each year. Says Kocher, "Our team simply understands that what got you here will never get you there [to the next phase of growth]."

A groundbreaking functional nutrition and life sciences company, HumanN was founded in affiliation with a leading academic research program and is committed to promoting healthy circulatory and blood flow function for optimal living. The innovators at HumanN bring forth smart, plant-based, and nutrition-forward science in the form of supplements in innovative form factors (powders, chews, gummies, tablets), to meet the demands of modern, health-conscious consumers. Its products are widely used by physicians, consumers, and athletes alike, including over 120 Professional and Division One Collegiate sports teams. HumanN's product line includes leading product brands such as SuperBeets, BeetElite, and Neo40. SuperBeets is the leading superfood brand sold at GNC and is also sold at leading U.S. retailers such as CVS Pharmacy, Publix, Target.com, and Sprouts.

