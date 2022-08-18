Caregility and Eko Partner to Bring Smart Stethoscope Technology to Award-Winning Enterprise Telehealth Platform

The Caregility Cloud™ and Eko Connect integration addresses virtual care gaps by providing a more comprehensive physical exam experience to care teams and patients

EATONTOWN, N.J. and OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregility, an enterprise telehealth platform company, and Eko , the market leader in stethoscopes for telehealth, today announced an integration partnership. Caregility's cloud platform now seamlessly integrates with Eko's smart stethoscopes and software, enabling users of Caregility's iConsult application to perform high-quality auscultation (heart, lung, and other body sounds) on patients during a virtual physical exam.

Caregility Best In Klas Logo (PRNewswire)

"Our partnership addresses a key component missing from most virtual exams – auscultation. The ability for care teams to easily and accurately assess a patient's body sounds in real-time will have a meaningful impact on our hybrid care delivery models, including telenursing, telerounding, tele-ICU, and at-home care," said Peter McLain, Chief Strategy Officer and SVP of Business Development at Caregility. "Eko's unparalleled digital stethoscope sound quality and waveform visualization software will build clinician confidence, reduce workflow friction, and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

This partnership integrates Eko Connect , Eko's suite of telehealth APIs, with Caregility Cloud™ . Caregility's award-winning telehealth solution now has access to live-streaming stethoscope sounds with real-time phonocardiogram (PCG) and electrocardiogram (ECG)* waveform visualization within a familiar interface. The integration is compatible with Eko's complete line of smart stethoscopes , including the CORE Digital Stethoscope Attachment, 3M™ Littmann® CORE Digital Stethoscope, and DUO ECG + Digital Stethoscope.

During an iConsult virtual care session, care teams can quickly and easily collaborate to perform a complete stethoscope examination on a patient. Users wirelessly connect an Eko stethoscope directly with a Caregility APS telehealth device or tablet with just one touch. This streamlined workflow eliminates additional workflow complexities and allows the care team to stay within Caregility's iConsult application to focus on conducting a high-quality virtual visit.

"Caregility and Eko share a mission to provide healthcare professionals and institutions with technologies that enable them to give their patients the best care possible, in-person or remote," said Jason Bellet, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Eko. "By marrying our Eko Connect solution with Caregility's virtual care platform, we're redefining the virtual physical exam experience for hundreds of health systems, thousands of clinicians, and millions of patients."

Caregility customers and healthcare institutions interested in integrating Eko into the Caregility telehealth platform can attend an educational webinar on August 25. Learn more about the webinar and partnership at ekohealth.com/caregility .

*ECG data available only with the Eko DUO ECG + Digital Stethoscope

About Caregility

Caregility Corporation is dedicated to connecting patients and clinicians everywhere with its Caregility Cloud™ virtual care platform. Designated as the Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (non-EMR) in 2021 and 2022, Caregility Cloud™ powers a purpose-built ecosystem of enterprise telehealth solutions across the care continuum. Caregility provides secure, reliable, and HIPAA- compliant audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both acute and ambulatory settings. Caregility supports more than 1,300 hospitals across dozens of health systems with millions of virtual care sessions hosted annually. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, as well as hospital-to-home, Caregility is connecting care everywhere. Follow Caregility on LinkedIn and Twitter at @caregility.

About Eko

Eko, a digital health company, is advancing how healthcare professionals detect and monitor heart and lung disease with its innovative suite of digital tools, patient and provider software, and AI-powered analysis. Its FDA-cleared platform is used by hundreds of thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide, allowing them to detect earlier and with higher accuracy, diagnose with more confidence, manage treatment effectively, and ultimately give their patients the best care possible. Eko is headquartered in Oakland, California, with over $125 million in funding from Highland Capital Partners, Questa Capital, Artis Ventures, DigiTx Partners, NTTVC, Morningside Technology Ventures Limited, Mayo Clinic, Sutter Health, and others. For more information visit www.ekohealth.com .

