Atlanta Community Food Bank Receives $200,000 Grant from Kroger

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Community Food Bank announces a $200,000 grant from Kroger stores. The grant will be used to update the nonprofit's technology with a new CRM system. The new system will help easily identify current needs and serve the Food Bank's agencies and clients more effectively.

The Food Bank anticipates saving approximately 50% on current annual support costs with the upgrade. By using a cloud-based solution, it will also reduce costs associated with hardware and maintenance and improve data management and reporting by combining client, agency, and supplier data into a single data structure.

"Kroger's investment will significantly improve how the Food Bank does business and is able to operate daily," said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. "We are grateful to partners like Kroger for helping us better serve our food-insecure neighbors."

In addition to the grant, Kroger has donated close to 4 million pounds of food this past year – the equivalent of 3.3 million meals – from 8,170 individual donations through their retail operations, fulfillment center and general donations. The grant project was financially assisted by The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.

"The updated technology combined with the unwavering commitment of the Atlanta Community Food Bank and community volunteers will help achieve our mutual vision of communities free of hunger and waste," said Kroger Atlanta Division President Victor Smith. The grant is evidence of Kroger's commitment to its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan, which aims to develop a more efficient, equitable, and charitable food system.

With one in ten people – including one in seven children – in the Atlanta community living in food insecurity, hunger remains a pressing issue that has a significant impact on the lives of many people. Individuals and families served by the Food Bank face daily challenges in ensuring they have enough food to last the day, week, or month.

About Atlanta Community Food Bank

The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families. Through more than 700 nonprofit partners, we help more than 715,00 people get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and North Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. Join us at ACFB.org.

About The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation

The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity founded in 2018 that has given more than $30 million to organizations, innovators, and changemakers to address the fundamental absurdity in our food system: 35% of food produced in the U.S. is wasted, yet 42 million Americans experience hunger. The Foundation was formed to support initiatives that create communities free of hunger and waste.

