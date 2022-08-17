ARC Health Partners with Southeast Psych

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health, a Thurston Group portfolio company, has announced the acquisition of Southeast Psych, a premier mental health provider group with two locations in Charlotte, NC, and one in Nashville, TN. Formed in 2021, ARC Health is a mental health specialty services organization supporting psychiatry, psychology and therapy providers in multiple locations throughout the country.

(PRNewsfoto/Thurston Group) (PRNewswire)

"Southeast Psych is one of the most prestigious psychology/therapy groups in the nation," said Vincent Morra, ARC Health CEO. "We're honored and excited to have them join our team of top-tier mental health practices."

"We chose to partner with ARC Health given their commitment to a partnership approach. We consider ourselves to be innovators at Southeast Psych and this partnership allows us to continue running our practice and treating our patients as we always have, but with added support and resources that will help us positively impact the lives of more patients," said Jonathan Feather, Psy. D, a founding partner.

Dr. Feather, Dave Verhaagen, PhD, APBB, and Lauren King, Psy. D, are managing partners of the thriving practice with 52 employees at their three locations. They offer individual and group therapy including aspergers/autism, eating disorders, mental health disorders, and family/parent counseling. Their "sweet spot" is working with teens and young adults, Dr. King said.

The doctor-partner model of ARC Health, pioneered by Thurston Group companies, emphasizes local autonomy on the clinical side combined with the competitive advantage of size on the business side.

ARC Health is expanding rapidly throughout the country, partnering with leading mental health providers in attractive geographies.

About ARC Health

ARC Health is a premier group of mental healthcare providers who have come together as partners while maintaining their individual identities. Their forward-thinking and supportive partnership of mental healthcare providers is geared toward increasing accessibility via a collaborative network. The ARC Health business model is pioneering the space with a unified, provider-centric approach that reinforces clinical autonomy while also joining together as equity-owning partners.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including ARC Health, Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, Options Medical Weight Loss and U.S. Orthopaedic Partners. Over its 35-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital.

Contact:

Dana Hayes

+1-312-255-0077

Southeast Psych Nashville

Southeast Psych Charlotte

ARC Health

Thurston Group

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thurston Group