Statement on Signing of the Inflation Reduction Act

Kathleen Biggins, Founder & President, C-Change Conversations

C-Change Conversations (PRNewswire)

"It may not be perfect, but it is a big deal. With the signing of the 'Inflation Reduction Act of 2022' today, our country will devote the resources to move the needle to counter the causes and impacts related to climate change.

"For decades, Congress has been unable to enact significant climate legislation – other than tax credits for wind and solar – and now it has. This is a very big deal! Using more carrots than sticks, the new law will provide a much-needed boost for all energy – not just clean energy – during a period of high gas prices and uncertain energy supplies.

"As the founder of C-Change Conversations, a non-partisan organization providing science-based climate change information, which has been well received by moderate and conservative groups across the country, I see this legislation, the largest investment in U.S. history to fight climate change, as a welcome and promising step in furthering the conversation around mitigating the climate crisis we are facing.

"Clearly, there is work to be done. This legislation opens the door to bringing us closer to further progress."

