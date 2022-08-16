Runway Growth Capital LLC Adds Brannon Morisoli to its Life Sciences Team

- Brannon Morisoli Joins Runway as Managing Director, Life Sciences; Brings a Strong Foundation of Industry Knowledge and Existing Relationships to the Firm -

WOODSIDE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway Growth Capital LLC ("Runway" or the "Company"), a leading provider of growth loans to both venture and non-venture backed companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, announced today that it has hired Brannon Morisoli as Managing Director, Life Sciences.

Brannon Morisoli, Managing Director, Life Sciences, Runway Growth Capital (PRNewswire)

Operating out of Dallas and reporting directly to Life Sciences Managing Director, Igor DaCruz, Morisoli will focus on investments in the life sciences industry, structuring flexible debt capital solutions for borrowers that will enable them to stay focused on achieving their business goals. Morisoli aims to continue building relationships with leading venture capital firms that support top management teams in life sciences, while expanding the firm's banking and broker relationships.

"We are excited for Brannon to join Runway, where he will be responsible for identifying life sciences companies that can benefit from debt to bolster their balance sheet and fuel growth," said DaCruz. "Life sciences continues to be a strong area of focus for Runway. Brannon's sector expertise, origination experience, and vast life sciences network, makes him an ideal fit to continue growing the practice."

"I was attracted to Runway because of its rapid growth, strong brand, and reputation for being a great partner. The firm is taking all the right steps to grow the business and achieve its goals," said Morisoli. "I am excited to be a part of the life sciences team, where there is already a solid foundation in place and a tremendous opportunity for growth. I look forward to helping Igor execute Runway's vision for the Life Sciences franchise while utilizing my skills, experience and passion for the benefits that venture debt offers late and growth-stage companies.

Before Runway, Morisoli was a Director at SWK Holdings, where he focused on providing innovative capital solutions to a broad range of healthcare and life science companies. Prior to joining SWK, Morisoli was an Investment Analyst for Presidium Group, where he played an integral role in closing over $100 million in transactions for the real estate private equity firm. Morisoli has an excellent working knowledge of the life sciences and medical devices space, having started his career as a research associate where he was published in leading neurology journals. After that, he gained broad operational experience while serving as the Marketing Services Manager at Neurografix, a venture backed medtech startup.

Morisoli graduated from UCLA with a B.S., was awarded a fellowship and graduated from the University of Notre Dame with an M.B.A, and was awarded a Samson Fellowship from the University of Wisconsin Law School, where he graduated with a J.D.

About Runway Growth Capital LLC

Runway Growth Capital LLC is the investment advisor to investment funds, including Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY), a business development company, and other private funds, which are lenders of growth capital to companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Led by industry veteran David Spreng, these funds provide senior term loans of $10 million to $75 million to fast-growing companies based in the United States and Canada. For more information on Runway Growth Capital LLC and its platform, please visit our website at www.runwaygrowth.com .

