LA Auto Show® 2022 Tickets Now on Sale as Eagerly Awaited Annual Event Celebrates Its 115th Anniversary

General Admission, VIP, and Special Packages Available For Automotive Enthusiasts and Car Shoppers

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Presenting an extensive array of automotive attractions and unparalleled opportunities for comparison and on-site test drive experiences, the Los Angeles Auto Show® today announced that tickets are on sale. The 115th edition of the annual show will run from November 18 to 27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

2021 LA Auto Show (PRNewswire)

Spanning more than one million square feet of indoor and outdoor space, the show will unite the global automotive world, underscoring its position as the must-attend event for those with a passion for "all things automotive."

The 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show will welcome the return of many of the auto industry's premier brands displaying cars, crossovers, SUVs, trucks and more. Show-goers will see newly introduced domestic and import models, concepts and historically significant collector cars, tracing the past, present and future of many brands.

Reaffirming its position at the epicenter of the nation's electric vehicle landscape and the capital of car culture, the Los Angeles Auto Show will showcase the newest entries in the ever-growing world of electrification. This will include established manufacturers as well as new brands, some of which are rooted in Southern California.

With EV consideration rising, the Los Angeles Auto Show will provide car shoppers extraordinary access and an up-close true sense of the latest electric vehicles via numerous indoor and outdoor driving tracks situated throughout the show. Test-drives and rides will also be available for gas-powered cars, SUVs and trucks.

As always, the event will offer show-goers a seemingly endless selection of auto-themed attractions encompassing the Southern California lifestyle and its impact on the automotive world. This will include displays honoring the show's 115-year history, multiple motorsports exhibits, micro-mobility and more.

True to its deep roots in the automotive styling and aftermarket world, the popular "Garage" area will feature the latest in products, accessories, special builds and performance accessories from popular brands.

"From design and innovation to cultural trends, the impact of Southern California on the automotive landscape is profound," said Los Angeles Auto Show President Terri Toennies. "This will be consistently reflected in all aspects of our 2022 Show, as evidenced by the sheer volume of cars and selection of attractions for our guests to experience. We look forward to welcoming automotive enthusiasts, families and new car shoppers in November."

The Los Angeles Auto Show will again be cashless this year; tickets can be purchased online at laautoshow.com/tickets or at on-site ticketing kiosks with a credit or bank card. Individual tickets, family and VIP packages include:

Any Day General Admission Tickets: Adult $22 , Senior $12 , Child $6

VIP Early Entry on Saturdays and Sundays: Adult $45 , Senior $24 , Child $12

VIP Guided Tours on Select Weekdays and Weekends: Adult $100 , Child $45

Wednesday/Thursday Thanksgiving Family Four-Packs: $65

Special programs and ticketing options for military personnel and first responders are also available. For groups of 20 or more, please contact the Los Angeles Auto Show directly for group ticket pricing.

For additional information, please visit laautoshow.com.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California.

The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center.

Taking place on November 17, AutoMobility LA media and industry day will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors open to the public November 18-27. LA Auto Show is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn and sign up for alerts at laautoshow.com.

For press inquiries, email Jeff Perlman at media@laautoshow.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Los Angeles Auto Show) (PRNewswire)

