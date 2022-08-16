Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) Ranks No. 3700 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The premier PR & marketing agency for the telecom and data center industries joins the prestigious list for the second consecutive year

LAS VEGAS , Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of public relations (PR), digital marketing and event planning services for telecom and data center companies, is very pleased to announce the agency has been ranked for the second year in a row on Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list , the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This year, JSA ranked No. 3700 overall, rising 110 spots from 2021. JSA also ranks No. 345 amongst Advertising & Marketing companies on the list and No. 32 amongst Las Vegas-based companies.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. "The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

During the past year, JSA has focused on expanding its communication channels and increasing internal training and educational opportunities to empower the agency's team members with the knowledge and tools to offer innovative marketing strategies needed to make telecom and data center brands stand out from the competition in an ever-evolving digital landscape. One such example is JSA TV Live, a live-streaming broadcast offering fresh content in real-time from interviews with top industry thought leaders to virtual roundtables, monthly news roundups, and in-person interviews at telecom & data center conferences around the world. This year JSA also spearheaded the publishing of the Amazon Bestseller Greener Data: Actionable Insights from Industry Leaders , a multi-author book that provides a variety of ways to help the data center industry reduce carbon emissions and invest in sustainable projects. The book helped spur an industry-wide movement that also led JSA to launch greenerdata.net, a unique education source for data center sustainability that also works to raise awareness and pledge commitment to creating greener technology.

"JSA is incredibly proud to join Inc. 5000's list of fastest growing private U.S. companies for the second year in a row," states Founder and CEO Jaymie Scotto Cutaia . "Our clients' innovations in network infrastructure and sustainability inspire us every day. Making this list is a testament to JSA's incredible hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the unwavering support of the data center and telecom communities over the past 17 years. This recognition is yet another reminder for us here at JSA to never stop innovating on new ways to support our digital infrastructure industry as well as the sustainability of our planet."

About JSA

Celebrating over 17 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Digital Marketing and Event Planning services to the telecom, data center and network infrastructure industries. An Inc. 5000 company in 2021 and 2022, JSA has also been named one of the Top 100 Elite Agencies in the U.S. by PRNEWS, 'Best Industry-Focused Agency' of 2021 by the Bulldog PR Awards and 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row. Our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, our shared core values, our innovative tools, and our established media and industry relationships. Combined, these allow us to deliver the industry's gold standard in content creation, media outreach, digital marketing and brand strategy services available, orchestrated in a timely, integrated marketing plan customized for each client, to offer optimal and measurable ROI.

