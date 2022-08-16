Deloitte's CIO Program Names John Marcante as US CIO-in-Residence

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today that John Marcante, Vanguard's former global chief information officer and managing director, has been appointed independent senior advisor, U.S. CIO Program, Deloitte LLP, serving as the "CIO-in-residence." In this role, Marcante will serve as an independent strategic advisor to clients, practitioners and senior leadership to provide strategic guidance and perspectives in the areas of technology and tech leadership.

John Marcante (PRNewswire)

Marcante's responsibilities will range broadly, including associate dean and speaker at Deloitte's Next Generation CIO Academies, mentor and coach to select client executives across industries, advisor to senior leadership, facilitator for the CIO Program's transition labs, and speaker for internal strategic CIO Program sessions.

"Deloitte's CIO Program has long been recognized for excellence in guiding senior IT leaders through their most pressing obstacles and providing insight in a swiftly changing digital landscape," said Marcante. "I am honored and excited to be joining a world class team as 'CIO-in-residence' and look forward to continuing the mission of advising the technology leaders of today and tomorrow."

As Vanguard's former CIO and managing director, Marcante steered Vanguard's growth over his 28-year career to one of the world's leading investment management companies. He led the company's digital transformation and enabled Vanguard's adoption of cloud-native technology, which resulted in the modernization of legacy environments, including an agile and product-driven organization. His sponsorship of employee resource groups across the company contributed to making Vanguard an equitable and inclusive workplace.

"As the leader of Deloitte's U.S. CIO Program, I've seen firsthand the value add of an experienced senior advisor in elevating the client experience and generating opportunities for transformation," said Lou DiLorenzo, U.S. CIO Program leader, and managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "John's prestigious background and experience are significant and I'm simply thrilled he has joined Deloitte as our 'CIO-in-residence.'"

Deloitte's CIO Program delivers trusted, personal experiences and relevant insights to technology leaders at the moments that matter most. The program empowers CIOs and technology leaders to deliver business value and keep pace with the latest research and emerging technologies across their career lifecycle. For more information about Deloitte's CIO Program, please click here.

