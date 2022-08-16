DAVID BRANTNER JOINS ALPINE ADVANCED MATERIALS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Advanced Materials welcomes David Brantner as Chief Executive Officer. David brings extensive strategy and corporate development expertise, as well as experience in all aspects of finance, operations, strategic sourcing/supply chain, and digital transformation.

David Brantner has dedicated his career to sustainability, from helping usher in the generation of fully composite aircraft on the A350 to launching winglets for the 737. He knows how to effectively reduce weight for manufacturers without compromising strength. (PRNewswire)

Brantner comes to Alpine following four years of serving as a board member, consultant and private investor in the commercial aerospace industry. He is energized by helping to drive growth at smaller, private enterprises, is currently advising several P/E firms, and serves on the Board of Managers for NORDAM, an independently owned aerospace component company. Some recent achievements as an independent consultant include the execution of multi-billion dollar divestitures in direct support of the restructuring of Bombardier's Commercial Aircraft Business.

During his corporate career, Brantner oversaw the development and service introduction of the industry-leading PurePower® Geared Turbofan™ family of engines while serving as President of Pratt & Whitney's Commercial Engines division of United Technologies Corporation (now Raytheon). He also served as Vice President of Group Strategy and Development at Pratt & Whitney where he directed M&A activity and coordinated strategy across five divisions, executing over 30 transactions in 17 different countries. As a result of venture activity, Brantner served as board director for several high-growth private companies. David's UTC experience also includes Vice President, Customer, Strategy and Growth for UTC Aerospace Systems (now Collins Aerospace).

Outside UTC, Brantner's career included leading GKN Aerospace as President, where he supported the new generation of more composite aircraft with critical components on the A350, 787, A320neo, A220, 737MAX, and Embraer E2 aircraft, among others. These efforts achieved goals of reducing weight without compromising strength, while also improving efficiency. Joining Alpine, he continues his legacy of providing sustainable solutions not just to aviation, but to any industry looking for lighter, optimized designs.

"David has dedicated his career to sustainability, from helping usher in the generation of largely composite aircraft to the development of fuel-efficient engines. He knows how to effectively reduce weight for manufacturers without compromising strength, which is exactly what we do," said Joe D'Cruz, Executive Chairman of Alpine Advanced Materials. "Alpine is the perfect place for him to continue this legacy of reducing carbon outputs for not only new technology, but also existing platforms that are ideal for retrofitting with better, lighter parts."

David holds a master's in management from the Purdue University Krannert School of Management, a master's in business administration from ESC Rouen in France, and a bachelor's degree in finance from Northeastern University in Boston.

About Alpine Advanced Materials

Alpine Advanced Materials is a leading expert in the design and manufacture of custom-engineered parts for the world's most demanding aerospace, defense, energy, space, and outdoor applications. With experience across multiple industries, a collaborative approach, and deep expertise in designing for manufacturing, Alpine delivers the future of innovation.

Alpine's flagship nanocomposite material HX5® offers the strength of aluminum at half the weight with environmental and thermal performance to withstand the harshest environments. HX5 can be formed into complex shapes and easily coated without sacrificing strength, performance or aesthetics. From prototypes to full-scale injection molding production, HX5 is an ideal alternative to the cost and production challenges associated with aluminum. For more information, visit www.alpineadvancedmaterials.com.

